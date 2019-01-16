Sorry ladies, a 5 Seconds of Summer band member is off the market!

Guitarist Michael Clifford proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Crystal Leigh, and took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the happy news. Posting photos of the proposal and giving fans a sneak peek at her ring, the musician wrote a sweet message about his lady love.

"I was lucky enough to ask the love of my life to marry me in the place it all began for us," Clifford wrote. "In the last 3 years she has helped evolve and shape who I am in ways I could never have imagined. I couldn’t ask for anyone better to spend the rest of my life with. I love loving you, Crystal. ❤️."

The couple's news comes after former Disney Channel star Garrett Clayton got engaged to longtime beau Blake Knight. NBA star Tim Tebow also recently took his relationship to the next level, as did Hamilton stars Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas.

However, the newest engagement to shock fans and followers was Chris Pratt's proposal to Katherine Schwarzenegger. See more on their engagement in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Hairspray Live!' Star Garrett Clayton Is Engaged to Blake Knight

Tim Tebow Engaged to Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters -- See the Sweet Announcement!

'Hamilton' Stars Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones Are Engaged

Related Gallery