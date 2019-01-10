'Hairspray Live!' Star Garrett Clayton Is Engaged to Blake Knight

Surprise, Garrett Clayton is engaged!

The former Disney Channel andHairspray Live! star revealed that boyfriend Blake Knight proposed to him a year ago. The 27-year-old actor shared the happy news on his Instagram on Thursday, alongside photos of Knight down on one knee, as well as shots from their epic Icelandic adventure.

“It’s been 1 year since @hrhblakeknight asked me to marry him in Iceland on the most beautiful trip and the most beautiful day of my life to date,” Clayton began. “I’ll never forget your face in that moment when you got down on one knee. Love, nervous, and excited (Obv, I was going to say yes) all rolled into the love of my life. Everyday with you is filled with joy and laughter. (even when we get heated every night over who has to get out of bed to turn off the hall light).”

Clayton continued, adding that in “a little over a month it’ll be 8 years together.”

“I’ll always be thankful that you walked into my 24 hour restaurant when I first moved to LA. I was a waiter aspiring to be an actor,” he wrote, sharing how they first met. “You were an assistant aspiring to be a writer. Now look at us! Living the dream together. Finding the strength in our unity with the loss of Orion. To finding out on my birthday in the dirty parking lot behind the restaurant I worked at (at that time) that I lost my first big job / cut to you holding me later that night whipping away my tears and telling me it was only the beginning. You’ve never faltered in being a supportive, loving, stubborn, sensitive rock in my life. Here’s to another 100 years of traveling the world, stealing your socks and loving our babies, whether their dog babies or actual babies. I’ll love you forever. Happy anniversary, my darling. (P.s. I’m getting my scarf out of my face in the engagement photo. Not clutching my pearls).”

Clayton and Knight aren’t the only celeb couple to recently announce their engagement. Hamilton stars Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones will soon be tying the knot, as well as Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner.

On Thursday, former football star Tim Tebow also shared that he proposed to his girlfriend, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

See what other stars have recently taken their relationships to the next level in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tim Tebow Engaged to Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters -- See the Sweet Announcement!

'Hamilton' Stars Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones Are Engaged

Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner Are Engaged -- See the Stunning Ring

Related Gallery