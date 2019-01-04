Congratulations are in order for Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones!

The Hamilton stars got engaged in Paris, France, over the holiday break, and shared the exciting news on their social media on Friday. Ramos, 27, began his post with lyrics from Johnnyswim's "Take the World," adding the date of their engagement and thanking his beloved lady for "saying yes to writing stories together for the rest of our lives."

"Cause they can write stories. And they can sing songs. But they don't make fairy tales sweeter than ours. And they can climb mountains high into the sky. But they can't take the world. Oh, like we can take the world" - @johnnyswim I love you Jas 12/24/2018. Thank you for saying yes to writing stories together for the rest of our lives. I'm honored and Blessed to marry you. LEGOOO 💍🕺🏻💃🏽."

On her end, Cephas Jones, 29, shared a collage filled with photos of the happy couple, including a snap where her stunning engagement ring can be seen.

"My beloved Anthony, On Christmas Eve you got down on one knee and proposed to me in front of my favorite castle in Arundel that I used to visit all the time as a child," she began. "It brought tears to my eyes because I don’t get to see my family in England that I’m so close with that much because we are an ocean away, but they got to witness this amazing event in our lives. And what a moment it was!! All because of you. I will NEVER forget this magical trip for as long as I live."

The Dog Days actress also thanked her family and friends, before telling her fiance how much she loves him.

"I love you beyond words and am so excited to continue this awesome journey with you -Your Fiancé, Jas xo ❤️💍💫," she concluded.

The two began dating while starring in the Lin-Manuel Miranda-created Broadway musical. Following the announcement, Miranda congratulated the couple on Twitter, writing, "THIS was worth traveling to Instagram for: CONGRATS @JasCephasJones & @ARamosofficial! You deserve the world. I love you. I’m a be the old 🇵🇷 tio at the wedding like."

