Robin Thicke Engaged to Pregnant Girlfriend April Love Geary

Congratulation to Robin Thicke and April Love Geary!

The 41-year-old singer proposed to his pregnant girlfriend on Monday. Geary shared the news on her Instagram account.

"YES YES 1000x YES,” she captioned a photo and video of the special moment.

The two share a 10-month-old daughter Mia Love and are expecting their second child this spring.

Thicke and his 23-year-old girlfriend first announced the baby news on Aug. 21. She posted a video of their adorable six-month-old daughter Mia with this touching caption: “Well someone is going to be a big sister next year! We’re so excited to share with y’all that I’m expecting again! 😇 We find out Saturday if it’s a boy or a girl! What do you guys think it’s going to be? Forgot to mention the due date is Robin's birthday!”

Thicke and Geary began dating four years ago. Thicke also has an eight-year-old son Julian with ex-wife Paula Patton.

For more on the happy couple, watch the video below.

