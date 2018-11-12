Robin Thicke is opening up about the loss of his home to the raging California wildfires.

The "Blurred Lines" singer's Malibu estate was consumed by flames on Saturday, and Thicke recently spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about returning to the ruined remnants of his home, and the impact the fires have had on the people in his neighborhood.

"It's a great community, it's a community of wonderful people, a lot of parents whose kids go to the same school as my kid," Thicke shared. "It's just devastating."

The 41-year-old singer's pregnant girlfriend, April Love Geary, who is expecting her second child with Thicke, shared snapshots of their burned-out home to social media on Saturday after the wildfire tore through their street.

"It's funny, [from what] you see movies, you'd think there would be one doll left over, or a book of course, something. [But] it's just rubble," Thick reflected somberly. "There's nothing left."

However, despite the wreckage and destruction, Thicke said that there is a real sense of hope for many who were forced to flee their homes.

"Coming back here, there's a lot of hope. I see how many homes are standing, [there are] a lot of positive things that a lot of people who had to evacuate don't know," said Thicke.

The singer also shared an important message for those who have been displaced and are unsure of what the extent of the damage has done: "A lot of your homes are still standing."

"Ours didn't make it, you know... sometimes it happens," added Thicke. However, he plans to rebuild. "We love this area, we love the people here, we love this neighborhood. Luckily, some of the property is still intact, you know, [it was] just the home."

Thicke also shared his appreciation for the hard work of the thousands of firefighters putting their lives in jeopardy to combat the blaze. The singer said he visited a local fire station to show his gratitude personally, and encouraged others to donate whatever they can to relief efforts around the state.

As of Sunday, 260,000 other residents in Los Angeles County and Ventura County have been forced to evacuate due to the inferno. Firefighters from across the state, as well as those from neighboring states, have been working tirelessly on multiple fronts to contain the blazes and combat the destruction inflicted by these horrifying wildfires.

Thicke, Geary and their 8-month-old daughter, Mia, were among hundreds of thousands who have been evacuated from their homes due to the raging Woolsey Fire and Hill Fire that have been tearing through Southern California, as well as those who have been evacuated due to the deadly Camp Fire burning north of Sacramento, which has claimed the lives of at least 29 people.

With the fires raging in Malibu and Calabasas, a number of other celebrities have also lost their homes to the fires, including Gerard Butler, Caitlyn Jenner, Neil Young an Camille Grammer.

