Robin Thicke is trying to stay positive.

The 41-year-old singer was one of the hundreds of people who lost their homes in the devastating Woolsey Fire, which has spread to over 90,000 acres in Los Angeles and Ventura counties since last Thursday. ET's Kevin Frazier was exclusively with Thicke on Monday as he returned to the Malibu property where his home once stood, and realized "it's just rubble."

Thicke, his pregnant girlfriend, April Love Geary, and their 8-month-old daughter, Mia, were given a 90-minute warning to evacuate on Saturday.

"We just packed everything we could in the car, some guitars, some family albums, my computer with all my music on it, and got a bunch of baby stuff. You never really think it'll actually happen," he confessed. "You know, you think of what you would have done, but you just can't really prepare for that kind of thing."

The "Blurred Lines" singer, who also shares 8-year-old son Julian with his ex-wife, Paula Patton, said he plans to rebuild his home.

"It's a great community of wonderful people and a lot of the parents' kids go to the same school as my kid," he explained of his neighborhood. "It's just devastating, but coming back here, there's a lot of hope. I see how many homes are standing and I see a lot of positive things. There's a lot of people who had to evacuate... a lot of your homes are still standing."

"Ours didn't make it, but, you know, sometimes it happens," he said.

Through it all, Thicke remains grateful to the heroic first responders who did everything they could to keep the community safe.

"The first thing I thought of as we were hopping on the PCH, driving away, is you see the firemen and volunteers heading towards the fire and you realize how brave and courageous it is for them to risk their lives to fight for our homes," he shared. "They saved a lot of homes so... they did a great job."

"We shook as many hands as we could today, and we're getting supplies to the shelters where they need it now. [I just want to] create awareness for people to send in whatever they can to help," Thicke continued. "The best thing to do is go to the Red Cross and Cal Fire for donations, or to find out where the shelters are, where people need help the most, and just to keep everyone in your prayers and your thoughts."

Thicke shared more ways fans can help on his Instagram on Tuesday.

Firefighters from across California, in addition to those from neighboring states, have been working tirelessly to contain the Woolsey and Hill Fires of Southern California, as well as the deadly Camp Fire which occurred north of Sacramento.

Thicke is just one of the celebrities who has used their platform to thank and support firefighters for keeping them safe. Gerard Butler, Caitlyn Jenner, Neil Young, Camille Grammer and the Kardashian family are just some of the stars who have spoken out about how they've been affected by the blaze. See more in the video below.

