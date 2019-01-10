Looks like Tim Tebow has a new reason to get down on one knee!

The 31-year-old former football star revealed via Instagram on Thursday that he's engaged to Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

Tebow announced the news by sharing a series of pics that were taken during the exact moment when he proposed to the former Miss Universe.

"@demileighnp Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world," he captioned the post. "You’re the love of my life, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

Nel-Peters, 23, also shared the snaps to her own account, writing, "Any dreams I've ever had, you've exceeded them all! I love you and I can’t wait to spend forever with you!"

Tebow confirmed he was dating Nel-Peters back in July during an interview with ESPN. "She is a really special girl, and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life," he gushed. "I am usually very private with these things, but I am very thankful."

The two then became Instagram official one month later, when Nel-Peters posted a sweet tribute to her beau in honor of his birthday. "Happy Birthday Timmy," she wrote. "You are such a bright light in so many people’s lives. Have the best day ever!"

After a few years with the NFL, Tebow is currently a professional baseball outfielder in the New York Mets organization. Prior to the NFL, he was a star quarterback for the University of Florida, where he won the prestigious Heisman Trophy in 2007, leading the team to a BCS championship in 2008, and a 13–1 season in 2009.

