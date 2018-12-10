Pedro Jimenez, a member of 50 Cent's Power production team, died on Monday following an accident on set. He was 63.

The longtime production assistant for the Starz series was fatally struck by a 2006 Ford Explorer on Douglass Street in Brooklyn, New York, around 4:20 a.m. local time, the NYPD confirms to ET.

At the time, Jimenez was placing cones on the ground of a parking lane for the shoot when the SUV struck him, according to the NYPD. He was then transported via EMS to Brooklyn Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad is continuing to investigate the incident.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of the members of our Power family," a rep from Starz shared in a statement to ET. "Our thoughts are with Mr. Jimenez's family as we work to fully understand what has happened."

Executive producer 50 Cent also confirmed the news via Instagram, writing, "I just learned we lost Pedro Jimenez, a member of the Power production team early this morning. My prayers and condolences are with the entire Jimenez family."

Following Jimenez's death, Starz has temporarily shut down production for season six of Power. According to Deadline, the move is out of respect for the family of Jimenez.

