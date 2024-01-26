50 Cent Sued for Throwing Microphone at Concertgoer

50 Cent is now being sued by the woman who was hit in the head by the microphone the rapper allegedly threw during a concert in Los Angeles.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Bryhana Monegain filed the lawsuit Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court claiming the 48-year-old rapper threw his microphone during an Aug. 30, 2023 concert at Crypto.com Arena after he became frustrated with the sound system.

Monegain, a radio personality with Power 106 in Los Angeles, claims in court documents that she was lawfully on the [concert stage] in the crowd watching 50 Cent's performance when he realized his microphone was not working and he threw the mic toward a crowded area, causing the microphone to strike her in the face and left wrist. The impact, she claims, resulted in severe and permanent injuries.

"Immediately after the incident, she was transported by ambulance to Los Angeles General Medical Center emergency department for treatment of injuries, including but not limited to a concussion, laceration over her forehead and pain in her left wrist," the court documents state. "She complained of dizziness, headaches, light and sound sensitivity, and nausea."

Monegain claims she "continues to suffer from severe injuries and emotional distress" due to the incident. The radio personality names Curtis Jackson James III (aka 50 Cent) as a defendant, as well as Anschutz Entertainment Group (Crypto.com Arena's operator) and G-Unit Touring (50 Cent's touring company). She claims AEG and G-Unit "failed to use reasonable care to prevent the SUBJECT INCIDENT from occurring."

Monegain is suing for damages that include past and future wage loss, hospital and medical expenses. ET has reached out to 50 Cent for comment.

In a statement to ET, Monegain's attorneys John Morgan and Casey Kilday from Morgan & Morgan say their client "was simply an attendee trying to enjoy herself when a heavy object came catapulting toward her face."

"No matter who the assailant is, this alleged act of negligence and violence is unacceptable, and we will hold 50 Cent and his co-defendants accountable for their alleged actions," the statement continued. "Mr. Jackson has himself previously said that 'If the talk ain't [a]bout money, homie, I ain't concerned,' so we are confident our client will be fairly and justly compensated for the injuries she suffered."

The lawsuit comes just two months after the L.A. City Attorney declined to criminally charge 50 Cent, this after the L.A. County District Attorney's Office kicked the case down to the City Attorney. In a statement to ET, the L.A. City Attorney's Office stated that "the case will remain open for the duration of 1 year form the date of the incident" and that "it can be re-evaluated for possible criminal charges, should there be any further incidents between the parties of any additional reports made against Mr. Jackson. If there are no further police contacts with Mr. Jackson, this case will be closed after 1 year form the incident date."

50 Cent's lawyer previously denied that the rapper "intentionally" struck anyone after allegedly hitting a fan in the head with his microphone during a performance.

"Let's be very clear; as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone," the Power star's attorney, Scott Leemon, told ET in a statement. "Anyone saying something different doesn't have all the facts and is misinformed."

Following the incident, video captured by fans began circulating on social media showing the rapper on one side of the stage, seemingly frustrated with his microphones as he throws one down and hands off another while YG performs on the stage behind him. A moment later, Jackson is seen walking to another part of the stage before he reappears rapping into another mic. That one also seems to fail and a crew member hands him a new mic. Jackson then turns and hurls his faulty mic into an area offstage.

Although the video did not show where the microphone landed, photos obtained by The Neighborhood Talk show Monegain suffered an injury to her forehead purportedly from being hit with 50 Cent's mic. In the pictures, Monegain has bloodstains on her face and is lifting gauze off of her forehead to show the gash allegedly caused by the mic.

