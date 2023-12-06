50 Cent Announces Documentary on Diddy's Alleged Sexual Assaults

50 Cent has announced that his production company is working on a Sean "Diddy" Combs documentary about the myriad of sexual assault allegations against the music mogul.

The "In Da Club" rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a snippet of what he's filmed so far, which features former Bad Boy Records rapper Mark Curry, who is seen on video alleging that Diddy would spike bottles of alcohol and serve them only to women who attended the parties he hosted.

Curry also alleges that Diddy warned his crew not to drink from those bottles and only drink from the bottles he set aside for him and the rest of his crew. According to 50 Cent, proceeds from the documentary will benefit victims of sexual assault and rape.

A representative for Curtis Jackson & G-Unit Film and TV confirmed the news to ET in a statement.

"I can confirm that the untitled 'Diddy' documentary is in development through G-Unit Film and Television with Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson serving as Executive Producer, proceeds from this documentary that G-Unit Film & Television receives will go to victims of sexual assault and rape.”

50 Cent's announcement comes on the heels of a fourth lawsuit filed against Diddy, who is accused of participating in a "gang rape" of a then-17-year-old in 2003. The allegation comes less than a month after Diddy settled Cassie Ventura's rape lawsuit against him. Following Ventura's lawsuit, he faced two other allegations of sexual misconduct.

After the fourth lawsuit made headlines on Wednesday, Diddy took to Instagram and wrote, "Enough is Enough."

"For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy," he wrote. "Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

In a statement to ET, Douglas H. Wigdor, founding partner of Wigdor LLP, the law firm representing the latest alleged victim, claimed that Combs, along with Harve Pierre, the president of Bad Boy Entertainment, and a third defendant, dubbed the "Third Assailant," "preyed on a vulnerable high school teenager as part of a sex trafficking scheme that involved plying her with drugs and alcohol and transporting her by private jet to New York City where she was gang raped by the three individual defendants at Mr. Combs' studio."

"The depravity of these abhorrent acts," Wigdor added, "has, not surprisingly, scarred our client for life."

ET has reached out to Pierre for comment.

As ET previously reported, Ventura claimed in her lawsuit that Diddy raped her and physically assaulted her numerous times. But the sides reached a settlement just one day later, with Diddy's attorney telling ET, "Just so we're clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.

