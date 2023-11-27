Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing two more accusations of sexual assault.

A week after Combs and his ex-girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie Ventura, reached a settlement in her rape lawsuit against him, two other women have sued the rap mogul over separate alleged incidents of sexual misconduct.

According to court documents obtained by ET, a woman named Joi Dickerson-Neal alleges that Combs, 54, drugged and sexually assaulted her when she was a college student at Syracuse University in 1991. The complaint -- filed on Thursday in the Supreme Court of the State of New York -- claims that Dickerson-Neal knew Combs through shared acquaintances and appeared with him in a music video for "Straight From The Soul," by Finesse and Synquis.

In addition to Combs, Bad Boy Entertainment, Bad Boy Records and Combs Enterprises are also listed as defendants in the suit.

The filing claims that Dickerson-Neal "reluctantly agreed" to a dinner with Combs, where he allegedly slipped a drug in her drink when she left to use the restroom, and soon "couldn't independently stand or walk." The music executive allegedly "pushed" Dickerson-Neal to stick with him as he "attended to a few things in the city" and later brought her to "a place he was staying to sexually assault her."

"Days later, a male friend revealed to her that he had viewed the 'sex tape' along with other men," the documents allege. "Horrified, Ms. Dickerson asked how many others saw it, to which he responded, 'everyone.'"

Dickerson-Neal claims Combs distributed the "revenge porn" to others in the music industry, damaging her reputation, career prospects and emotional well-being. Combined with the distress from the alleged assault, Dickerson-Neal claims the alleged incident led to a decline in her mental health, which led to her hospitalization, causing her to drop out of college and never receiving her degree.

"We are privileged to assist our client, Ms. Dickerson-Neal, as she courageously steps forward in an effort to hold Mr. Combs to account," Dickerson-Neal's attorney, Michelle Caiola, Partner at Phillips & Associates, PLLC said in a press release sent to ET. Caiola added, "Everyone deserves to be heard and Combs should not be immune from liability because of his wealth and public stature."

"Our client has not been able to escape the continuing impact of the harm Combs caused her many years ago. Through the Adult Survivors Act, she can avail herself to the courts to finally seek justice," added Jonathan Goldhirsch, Associate Attorney on the matter.

Dickerson-Neal said she decided to file a lawsuit after Cassie filed her lawsuit.

"I am so thankful for the bravery of the other women that came forward, the Adult Survivors Act which opened up the filing window to seek justice, and the unwavering support from my attorneys. For 32 years, the only people I have been able to confide in were my close friends and therapists. I'm feeling as if the darkness has been lifted and I can freely move forward in achieving my full potential," Dickerson-Neal said in a statement.

A third woman, whose name was not made public, also filed a sexual assault lawsuit in a New York court against Combs on Thursday. According to Rolling Stone, Jane Doe alleges that Combs and R&B singer Aaron Hall assaulted her and her friend at the latter's apartment more than 30 years ago.

Jane Doe claims that she met the men at an event hosted by Uptown Records distributor MCA Records at the company's offices. "Combs and Hall were very flirtatious and handsy with Jane Doe and her friend, offering them drinks throughout the night," the lawsuit claims. Later at Hall's apartment, Jane Doe alleges she "was coerced into having sex with Combs."

"After Combs finished doing his business, Jane Doe laid in bed, shocked and traumatized," the lawsuit claims. "As she was in the process of getting dressed, Hall barged into the room, pinned her down and forced Jane Doe to have sex with him."

The lawsuit alleges that the other woman "had been forced to have sex with Combs and Hall in another room."

Jane Doe claims she later told family members and friends about the alleged assault, and has sought out medical treatment for trauma stemming from the incident.

In addition to Combs and Hall, the lawsuit also names MCA Music Entertainment and Geffen Records as defendants.

The two lawsuits come on the heels of another lawsuit filed against Combs earlier this month. On Nov. 17, Combs and Cassie Ventura settled her lawsuit against him just one day after she filed documents in which she made graphic and disturbing allegations against the music exec, including a claim that he raped her in 2018.

According to the explosive 35-page lawsuit that Cassie filed on Nov. 16 in Manhattan Federal Court and obtained by ET, the "Me & U" singer claimed Combs "lured" her "into an "ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle, and into a romantic relationship with him -- her boss, one of the most powerful men in the entertainment industry, and a vicious, cruel, and controlling man nearly two decades her senior."

The singer, who is now married to fitness trainer Alex Fine, also claimed Combs would often punch, beat, kick and stomp on her, resulting in bruises, burst lips, black eyes and bleeding.

Cassie and Combs went public with their relationship in 2012, though they were romantically linked as far back as 2007. In 2008, they collaborated on his song, "Swagga Like Puff," and in 2009, they worked together on her song, "Must Be Love."

They split for good in October 2018. Shortly before the split, Cassie claimed in court documents that Combs -- after dinner in Malibu, California, to discuss ending the relationship -- forced his way into her home "and raped her while she repeatedly said 'no' and tried to push him away.'"

In a statement to ET after the settlement, Combs said, "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably." He added, "I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."

"Just so we're clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing," said Comb's attorney, Ben Brafman, in a statement to ET. "Mr. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best."

Sources close to the situation told ET, "The decision to settle quickly and privately was largely influenced by considerations for Diddy's family."

