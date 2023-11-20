Following Cassie Ventura’s recent legal action against Sean "Diddy" Combs, Kesha is reevaluating the lyrics of her breakthrough hit single, "TiK ToK."

The 36-year-old musician, currently on her Only Love Tour, took the stage at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium on Saturday night.

During her performance, "TiK ToK" was the second song in her set, and Kesha made a noticeable change to the opening line. In the 2009 song, she sang, "Wake up in the morning feeling just like me," deviating from the original lyrics, which stated, "Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy." Notably, the pop star continued the song without making any further lyrical alterations.

This lyric adjustment occurred a day after Cassie settled her lawsuit against the music mogul. In a statement sent by her lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, Cassie expressed gratitude for being able to "resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control." She also thanked her family, fans, and lawyers for their steadfast support.

In a statement to ET after the lawsuit was settled, Diddy said, "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably." He added, "I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."

"Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing," said Diddy's attorney, Ben Brafman, in a statement to ET. "Mr. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best."

In the lawsuit, Cassie alleged that she was abused by Diddy over the course of a decade, including multiple physical beatings and coercion into "sex acts with male sex workers" while he watched. Other grievances in the court documents stated that when Ventura attempted to end the relationship in 2018, Combs forcibly entered her home and sexually assaulted her despite her repeated objections.

Diddy has vehemently denied all allegations.

Cassie and Diddy went public with their relationship in 2012, though they were romantically linked as far back as 2007. In 2008, they collaborated on his song, "Swagga Like Puff," and in 2009, they worked together on her song, "Must Be Love."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.

