Members of Danity Kane are speaking out in support of Cassie amid her lawsuit accusing her ex, Diddy, of abuse, rape and sex trafficking.

The girl group -- which included, at various times, Aubrey O'Day, Wanita "D. Woods" Woodgett, Dawn Richard, Aundrea Fimbres and Shannon Bex -- was formed on Diddy's iteration of Making the Band in 2005 and later signed to the rapper and producer's Bad Boy Records.

O'Day shared her thoughts in a statement to ET, saying, "I am in full support of Cassie. It isn't easy to take on one of the most powerful people in this industry and be honest about your experience with them. I know what her heart is feeling right now, because I have done so as well. May her voice bring all the others to the table, so we can start having more transparent conversations about what is actually happening behind the scenes. There is a lot more to all of our stories!"

She also posted about the lawsuit multiple times on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Been trynna tell y'all for years" in reaction to Cassie's allegations.

One of O'Day's stories also included a screenshot of a lengthy phone call with D. Woods, who also posted to her own Instagram page in support of Cassie.

"Self worth, peace of mind and the right to speak your TRUTH," she wrote. "Cassie you are incredibly brave to shine light on what you endured in the dark. I'm sorry you had to go through it alone. I'm praying for your continued strength and I offer my full support to you."

According to legal documents obtained by ET, Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy on Thursday, alleging that he began a pattern of control and abuse within a few years of signing her to his Bad Boy records label. She claims Diddy "lured" her "into an "ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle, and into a romantic relationship with him -- her boss, one of the most powerful men in the entertainment industry, and a vicious, cruel, and controlling man nearly two decades her senior."

She claims Diddy's control over her included him introducing her "to a lifestyle of excessive alcohol and substance abuse and required her to procure illicit prescriptions to satisfy his own addictions." The numerous allegations made in the 35-page lawsuit include claims that Diddy would often punch, beat, kick and stomp on her, resulting in bruises, burst lips, black eyes and bleeding.

The R&B singer "was held down by Mr. Combs and endured over a decade of his violent behavior and disturbed the demands," the court documents state, in which she also claims she was "trapped" by his "cycle of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking."

Cassie went public with her relationship with Diddy in 2012, though they were romantically linked as far back as 2007. In 2008, they collaborated on his song, "Swagga Like Puff," and in 2009, they worked together on her song, "Must Be Love." They split in October 2018 -- and Cassie claims in court documents that shortly before their breakup, Diddy forced his way into her home "and raped her while she repeatedly said 'no' and tried to push him away.'"

In a statement to ET, Diddy's attorney, Ben Brafman, said his client "vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations."

"For the past 6 months, Mr. Combs, has been subjected to Ms. Ventura's persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail," Brafman continued. "Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs' reputation and seeking a pay day."

Cassie married actor and trainer Alex Fine in 2019, and the couple shares two daughters, Frankie, 3, and Sunny, 2. Fine also showed some love for his wife amid her lawsuit, sharing a photo of the pair to his Instagram Story with a simple red heart.

Instagram

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.

RELATED CONTENT: