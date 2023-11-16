Diddy Currently Not Subject of NYPD Criminal Investigation

UPDATE:

Diddy is not the subject of an NYPD criminal investigation despite a report that claimed he was. A DCPI Spokesperson tells ET, "There is no such investigation, at present. The NYPD always treats allegations of sexual assault and rape extremely seriously, and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so that support and services can be offered to survivors and a comprehensive investigation can be conducted."

Sean "Diddy" Combs is reportedly under investigation by the New York Police Department in connection to a confidential criminal case.

TMZ reported on Thursday that there is an active case registered under the name "Sean Combs," and its sensitive nature has resulted in it being "locked."

This news comes after allegations of rape and physical abuse were made by his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, which Diddy has vehemently denied. It remains uncertain whether 37-year-old Cassie, who filed a lawsuit against the 54-year-old rapper on the same day, initiated the criminal complaint.

The NYPD declined to provide specific details to ET about the investigation but emphasized their serious approach to sexual assault and rape cases. In a statement, they urged victims to file police reports, ensuring a thorough investigation and offering support and services to survivors.

ET has reached out to Diddy's legal representation for comment on this reported investigation.

Since Cassie filed her lawsuit at the Federal District Court in Manhattan on Thursday, Diddy has limited comments on his Instagram and denied the accusations through his lawyer, Ben Brafman.

Brafman labeled Cassie's lawsuit as "baseless and outrageous," alleging that it aimed to tarnish Diddy's reputation and was a ploy for financial gain. He claimed that for the past six months, Cassie had persistently demanded $30 million, threatening to write a damaging book about their relationship -- a demand unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

In response, Cassie's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, alleged that Diddy offered her "eight figures" to silence her and prevent the lawsuit. Cassie, now married to Alex Fine with two daughters, rejected these efforts, according to Wigdor.

The singer, who was once signed to Diddy's Bad Boy Records label, went public with her relationship with Diddy in 2012, though they were romantically linked as far back as 2007. In 2008, they collaborated on his song, "Swagga Like Puff," and in 2009, they worked together on her song, "Must Be Love." They split in October 2018.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.

RELATED CONTENT: