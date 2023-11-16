R&B singer Cassie Ventura has made a myriad of explosive allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs in a lawsuit she filed Thursday in Manhattan Federal Court. Among the disturbing accusations include rape, physical abuse, sex trafficking, costumed "freak offs" with male prostitutes, and even bombing Kid Cudi's car.

In a statement to ET, Diddy's attorney, Ben Brafman, said his client "vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations." He also claimed that "for the past 6 months, Mr. Combs, has been subjected to Ms. Ventura's persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail."

Brafman added, "Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs' reputation and seeking a payday."

In a statement to ET, Cassie says, "After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships." She adds, "With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life."

The singer has since married fitness trainer Alex Fine. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, share two daughters -- Frankie and Sunny.

Cassie's attorney, Douglas Wigdor, told ET, "No human should have to endure what Ms. Ventura has endured. Her ability and willingness to speak up against the abuse she suffered, and seeking to hold accountable her abuser and those who enabled the abuse, is a testament to her strength and resilience."

Wigdor also claimed "Mr. Combs offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit. She rejected his efforts and decided to give a voice to all women who suffer in silence."

The following is a breakdown of the 35-page lawsuit, obtained by ET.

Disclaimer: many of the details in this lawsuit are graphic and disturbing.

They Met in 2005

Cassie says she met the "I Need a Girl" rapper in 2005 when she was 19 and signed with his label, Bad Boy Records. He was 37 at the time. They went public with their relationship in 2012, though they were romantically linked as far back as 2007. In 2008, they collaborated on his song, "Swagga Like Puff," and in 2009, they worked together on her song, "Must Be Love."

They split for good in October 2018.

But within a few years of signing with his record label, the "Me & U" singer claims he "lured" her into an "ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle, and into a romantic relationship with him -- her boss, one of the most powerful men in the entertainment industry, and a vicious, cruel, and controlling man nearly two decades her senior."

Diddy is Accused of Rape

By 2017 and 2018, Cassie claims she became desperate to leave Diddy and his alleged abuse of her. She claims that she recognized that if she stayed with him, she would never be able to have a successful career or ever be physically and mentally safe.

She claims she joined Diddy for dinner in September 2018 at an Italian restaurant in Malibu, California "for what she believed would be a discussion about concluding their relationship for good."

But after that dinner, Cassie claims Diddy forced himself into her apartment and tried to kiss her. She claims she told him to stop and attempted to push him away, to no avail. She claims Diddy forcibly pulled off her clothing and unbuckled his belt and "proceeded to rape Ms. Ventura while she repeatedly said 'no' and tried to push him away."

Soon after, Cassie claims, she "took steps to completely separate herself from her long-time abuser, including by leaving the home that he paid for and returning the car he purchased for her."

Diddy Allegedly Cheated on Kim Porter With Cassie

Cassie claims that although Diddy "knew that Ms. Ventura was in a relationship at the time, and even though he was publicly in a relationship with Kim Porter," Diddy nevertheless pursued her.

At an afterparty in a hotel suite following her 21st birthday party in Las Vegas, Cassie claims Diddy pulled her into a bathroom and forcibly kissed her even though she "did not consent to this unwanted contact." She claims she immediately ran out of the bathroom and hotel suite and cried.

The "I'll Be Missing You" rapper shares four children with the late model Kim Porter, who died in 2018. She was 47.

She Claims He Plied Her With Drugs

Cassie claims Diddy first got her high in September 2007 after he picked her up from her apartment in Manhattan. She claims that after getting in the car, Diddy offered her a pill, which he allegedly said was ecstasy -- "something Ms. Ventura had never before tried and did not want to try. This was the first time Mr. Combs got Ms. Ventura high."

Also in 2007, Cassie claims the "Bump, Bump, Bump" rapper provided her "with copious amounts of drugs" during a trip to Miami. She claims she "became more intoxicated than she ever had before, and her intoxication lasted throughout the weekend trip."

Thereafter, Cassie claims she could not refuse Diddy "urging her to take more drugs" because she wanted him to continue to support her career.

"After providing her with drugs," the court documents state, "Mr. Combs had sexual intercourse with Ms. Ventura during this trip."

She claims he first introduced her to opiates around 2008, and would often have pills and other drugs "out in the open 'like candy.'" Cassie would go on to claim that Diddy "has been addicted to prescription painkillers and took ecstasy frequently."

Within two years of meeting Diddy, Cassie claims she "found herself lured into the immediate circle of her boss, the owner of her record label, and one of the most powerful men in the entertainment industry."

The Alleged Costumed 'Freak Off' Sessions With Male Prostitutes

Cassie claims that within just a few months of beginning a romantic relationship with Diddy (she claims she was 22 and he was 44), the singer claims she "felt beholden to his whims and demands."

She claims that while in New York City, Diddy told her "he wanted to engage in a fantasy of his called 'voyeurism,'" because "it would 'turn him on' if he saw Ms. Ventura 'with another d**k.'"

She claims Diddy hired the first male prostitute in Los Angeles, and they all "wore masquerade masks and ingested drugs."

She claims Diddy "directed Ms. Ventura to perform sexual acts with this man while Mr. Combs watched them." Cassie further claims "he masturbated while he directed Ms. Ventura and the man to do specific sexual acts," and that he filmed it with his phone or tablet.

These alleged encounters lasted days, and Cassie claims Diddy began to call the arrangement a "Freak Off,' or "FO." She claims he would "repeatedly tell Ms. Ventura at random moments that he wanted an FO, and Ms. Ventura was eventually expected to facilitate the location and the hiring of male sex workers."

She claims the "Last Night" rapper would "repeatedly tell [her] that this practice was 'our thing' and 'our secret,'" and that these alleged encounters would often take place in hotel suites in New York, Los Angeles and Miami. Cassie claims she was "eventually instructed to use websites and escort services to find male sex workers to participate in the FOs." She claims Diddy told her to "search for 'large black penises' on the website."

"Sometimes, Mr. Combs would pay to fly male sex workers to his location, including to multiple cities in the United States as well as abroad," the court documents state. She claims Diddy always supplied her and the male prostitute "with copious amounts of drugs before and during the FOs."

Cassie claims some of the drugs included ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine and marijuana, as well as "alcohol in excessive amounts during FOs, which allowed her to disassociate during these horrific encounters."

The day after these alleged encounters, Cassie claimed it became common to get IV fluids to "recover from the excessive substances pushed upon her."

The Alleged Beatings

Cassie claims Diddy would often punch, beat, kick and stomp on her, resulting in bruises, burst lips, black eyes and bleeding. She claims she felt "trapped" by his "cycle of abuse" and "violence."

For instance, Cassie claims Diddy became so enraged in January 2009 -- after the rap mogul learned she had spoken to another music manager at a party in Los Angeles -- that he pushed her into a car and stomped on her face. She claims his security staff "tried to stop the beating, but was unable to de-escalate the situation." She further claims that when the car arrived at his residence she tried to run away, but he followed behind her and again kicked her in the face. She claims she was "bleeding profusely, and was ushered into Mr. Combs' home, where she began to throw up from the violent assault."

The court documents further claim, "Upon recognizing the damage he had done and the physical evidence of his abuse, Mr. Combs panicked, and forced his staff to bring Ms. Ventura to a hotel suite at The London Hotel in Los Angeles, where she was required to stay for a week."

She also claims that the "Bad Boy for Life" rapper beat her inside a Cadillac Escalade after partying with JAY-Z. She claims he kicked and hit her and then "forced her out of the vehicle on Fifth Avenue in New York City." She claims she was "eventually able to hail a cab and get to her apartment in Manhattan, where she cried in fear, realizing there was no one she could tell about what had happened at the hands of this incredibly powerful man."

Cassie claims she spent the next three days hiding in her apartment.

Kid Cudi's Car Explosion

During a "rough patch" with Diddy, Cassie says she "had a brief relationship in 2011 with the "Day 'n' Nite" rapper. She claims she begrudgingly agreed to an "FO," and it was during that encounter that she claims Diddy "found emails between her and Kid Cudi."

She claims he became so enraged he "placed a manual corkscrew between his fingers and lunged at her." Cassie claims she ran away following that encounter and stayed with Kid Cudi in order to "escape Mr. Comb's wrath." Soon after, she claims a Diddy staff member told her that he needed "to just talk to" him, even though he was enraged.

"Feeling like she could not escape Mr. Combs and his network of enforcers, Ms. Ventura returned to Mr. Combs," the court documents state.

She then claims Diddy "hit her several times, and then kicked her in the back as she tried to run out the door." She claims she went home to her parent's home in Connecticut where her mother took pictures of the bruises on her body.

Then, in February 2012 during Paris Fashion Week, Cassie claims Diddy told her he was going to blow up Kid Cudi's car "and that he wanted to ensure that Kid Cudi was home with his friends when it happened. Around that time, Kid Cudi's car exploded in his driveway."

ET has reached out to Kid Cudi for comment.

The Suge Knight Connection

Cassie claims she was exposed to intense violence that "pervaded Mr. Combs's rise to fame." For instance, Cassie claims she was with Diddy at his Los Angeles home "using drugs together" when "one of his security staff barged in and announced that Suge Knight -- a longtime rival of Mr. Combs -- was spotted at Mel's Drive-In Diner in Los Angeles."

She then claims Diddy "began to get dressed, retrieved multiple guns from a safe and ran out of his home to where he believed Mr. Knight was dining." Becoming terrified, Cassie claims she began to cry.

Former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight outside Staples Center in Los Angeles on May 26, 2002. - Getty

She claims that, on at least two occasions, Diddy demanded that she hold his gun in her purse. She claims she was petrified by this and was puzzled as to why he would make such a demand. Cassie claims she came to the conclusion that Diddy made this demand for no other reason "except to reinforce to his young girlfriend that he was violent, powerful, and dangerous."

The Alleged Injuries

Cassie claims that on top of the bloody lips and bruises, she also "began experiencing memory loss -- potentially due to excessive drug use and/or head injuries caused by Mr. Combs' beatings."

What's more, Cassie claims medical records -- such as MRIs -- were "sent directly to his email address. She claims Diddy repeatedly arranged for his staff to drive her to certain doctors' appointments.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.

