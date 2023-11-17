Sean "Diddy" Combs and his ex-girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie Ventura, have reached a settlement in her rape lawsuit against the music mogul, ET can confirm.

In a statement to ET, Diddy said, "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably." He added, "I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love." ET has reached out to Cassie for comment. The stunning development comes just one day after she filed a lawsuit in which she made graphic and disturbing allegations against Diddy, including a claim that he raped her in 2018.

In a statement to ET, Diddy's attorney, Ben Brafman, said Thursday night that his client vehemently denied the "offensive and outrageous allegations.

According to the explosive 35-page lawsuit she filed Thursday in Manhattan Federal Court and obtained by ET, the "Me & U" singer claimed Diddy "lured" her "into an "ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle, and into a romantic relationship with him -- her boss, one of the most powerful men in the entertainment industry, and a vicious, cruel, and controlling man nearly two decades her senior."

Getty

Cassie claimed the "Missing You" rapper began a pattern of control and abuse within a few years of signing her to his Bad Boy Records label. She claimed Diddy's control over her included him introducing her "to a lifestyle of excessive alcohol and substance abuse and required her to procure illicit prescriptions to satisfy his own addictions."

The singer, who is now married to fitness trainer Alex Fine, also claimed Diddy would often punch, beat, kick and stomp on her, resulting in bruises, burst lips, black eyes and bleeding.

Cassie and Diddy went public with their relationship in 2012, though they were romantically linked as far back as 2007. In 2008, they collaborated on his song, "Swagga Like Puff," and in 2009, they worked together on her song, "Must Be Love."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

They split for good in October 2018. Shortly before the split, Cassie claimed in court documents that Diddy -- after dinner in Malibu, California to discuss ending the relationship -- forced his way into her home "and raped her while she repeatedly said 'no' and tried to push him away.'"

Among the most explosive claim also included that Diddy allegedly hired male prostitutes to have sex with Cassie and that he would film the encounters, which she alleged he referred to as "Freak Off."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.

