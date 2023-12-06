Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing a fourth lawsuit. Less than a month after Diddy settled Cassie Ventura's rape lawsuit against him -- despite his "flat-out denial of the claims" -- and faced two subsequent allegations of sexual misconduct, the music mogul has been once again sued, this time for allegations that he participated in a "gang rape" of a then-17-year-old in 2003.

"Enough is enough," Combs wrote on Instagram after the most recent allegations emerged. "For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy."

"Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday," he continued. "Let me absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

In a statement to ET, Douglas H. Wigdor, founding partner of Wigdor LLP, the law firm representing the latest alleged victim, claimed that Combs, along with Harve Pierre, the president of Bad Boy Entertainment, and a third defendant, dubbed the "Third Assailant," "preyed on a vulnerable high school teenager as part of a sex trafficking scheme that involved plying her with drugs and alcohol and transporting her by private jet to New York City where she was gang raped by the three individual defendants at Mr. Combs' studio."

"The depravity of these abhorrent acts," Wigdor added, "has, not surprisingly, scarred our client for life."

ET has reached out to Pierre for comment.

In the complaint, which was obtained by ET, the alleged victim, who's identified only as Jane Doe, claims that "in 2003, when she was only 17 years old and in the 11th grade, Ms. Doe was sex trafficked and gang raped by Mr. Combs, Mr. Pierre and the Third Assailant."

The complaint alleges that Pierre met Doe in Detroit, Michigan, and, after referring to Combs as his "best friend" and putting her on a phone call with the rapper, convinced her to travel to his New York City studio with him via private jet.

"While at the studio, Mr. Combs and his associates, including Mr. Pierre, plied Ms. Doe with drugs and alcohol. As the night wore on, the 17-year-old Ms. Doe became more and more inebriated, eventually to the point that she could not possibly have consented to having sex with anyone, much less someone twice her age," the docs allege. "While at the studio, Ms. Doe was gang raped by Mr. Combs, the Third Assailant and Mr. Pierre, in that order."

The docs claim that Doe "could barely stand up following the gang rape, and had to be helped to walk out of the building and back into a car. She was taken back to an airport and flown back to Michigan."

Through her lawsuit, Doe is seeking "injunctive, declaratory and monetary relief against Defendants," as she's "suffered significant emotional distress and feels of shame that have plagued her life and personal relationships for 20 years."

"As a direct and proximate result of the aforementioned crime of violence and gender-motivated violence, Plaintiff has sustained and will continue to sustain, monetary damages, physical injury, pain and suffering, and serious psychological and emotional distress," the docs claim, "entitling her to an award of compensatory and punitive damages, injunctive and declaratory relief, attorneys fees and costs, and other remedies as this Court may deem appropriate damages."

