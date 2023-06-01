Famed '80s pop star Tiffany was involved in a car accident in Nashville, Tennessee, last week, the singer's publicist tells ET.

"On May 25, Tiffany was driving on [Interstate] 65 when a tire from a truck came rolling across the highway, hit her car, and got stuck under the driver's side," Elizabeth Neff, Tiffany's publicist, said. "The transmission is torn apart. There is front damage and the side paneling of the car was ripped completely off."

Tiffany, 51, added that she is "extremely lucky and thankful because a major accident could have happened."

TMZ, who was first to report the news, obtained photos from the accident, which show the damage to Tiffany's vehicle.

Tiffany, whose full name is Tiffany Darwish, rose to fame in the late 1980s following the release of her debut studio album, Tiffany, in 1987. Fans often best remember her cover of the Tommy James & the Shondells' song, "I Think We're Alone Now," which she released as the second single on her debut album and spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The third single from Tiffany, "Could've Been," also claimed the No. 1 position on Billboard's Hot 100. Since then, Tiffany has released 10 more studio albums, most recently Shadows, in 2022.

In 2021, fans released a video of Tiffany yelling an expletive at the crowd during a performance of "I Think We're Alone Now" in Florida. A spokesperson later explained that she had lost her voice and was frustrated with herself, not the crowd.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Mama June: Family Crisis': Which Daughter Shows Up for Bridal Shower?

Robert De Niro Reacts to Al Pacino's Baby News: 'Good for Him'

Gayle King Shocks Oprah Winfrey With Never-Been-Done-Before Gift

Related Gallery