Mama June Shannon was showered with love before her wedding -- but not by three of her four daughters.
In an exclusive clip from the upcoming next episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, fans get a look inside June Shannon's bridal shower, which -- as evidenced by the clip -- was missing a few essential people.
As it turns out, only Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, who is currently fighting stage four cancer, showed up -- and after a surgery to boot. "Why the hell would you have her come?" June's sister, Jo "Doe Doe" Shannon, asks June. "You know she just had surgery."
Doe Doe continues to give June some tough love, reminding her, "Y’all haven’t talked in like four years and then you invite her someplace. You know she’s gonna jump in a car and come. You’re her mama."
As June explains, she's trying to repair her relationship with all four of her daughters, though it's clear by Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, and Jessica Shannon's absence that there's still work to be done.
Meanwhile, it seems her then-fiancé, Justin's, relatives are a bit disappointed that the other daughters are not there. "Thought we was gonna meet that Honey Boo Boo," Justin's uncle, Allen, quips.
Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WEtv.
