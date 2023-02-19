Mama June Shannon and Justin Stroud have said "I do" again!

ET has the exclusive first-look photos of Mama June and Stroud tying the knot Saturday in an oceanfront ceremony in Panama City, Florida.

This was an intimate ceremony, so those who didn't get an invite can catch the momentous event when it's featured in the May 5 premiere of Mama June: Family Crisis on WE tv.

Christine Salvador/WE tv

While the couple quietly got married at a courthouse in Georgia nearly a year ago, this ceremony at the SpringHill Suites included all of June's family -- daughters Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon and Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, as well as June's grandchildren Stella, Sylus and Bentley.

Christine Salvador/WE tv

It wasn't lost on June that the family reunion on her big day was also its own milestone.

"This was the first time the family had all been together since 2014," Mama June tells ET, "so it was really special to get married in a place where my family and I have had so many memories!"

Christine Salvador/WE tv

The 43-year-old donned a wedding gown from David's Bridal and Stroud, 34, opted for a tuxedo from E&S Formal in Montgomery, Alabama. To top off the look, Stroud threw on a pair of Jordans.

"We wanted to have a small and very intimate wedding, so we didn’t have any groomsmen or bridesmaids," Mama June added. "All four of my girls walked me down to Justin and his mom walked him down the aisle."

Christine Salvador/WE tv

Cakes by Ricca in Panama City Beach provided the cake, which featured six different flavors. Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud" served as the couple's first-dance song.

The not-so-newlyweds first tied the knot on March 23 at a Georgia courthouse in Wilkinson County. That same month they sparked engagement rumors, after they were spotted shopping at a jewelry store.

Christine Salvador/WE tv

Christine Salvador/WE tv

When ET's Deidre Behar spoke to Mama June in May 2022, however, she denied that the shopping trip meant an engagement was looming.

"I've had this ring on my hand for nine years. There is no different ring," she told ET. "Kay's is my favorite jewelry store and who knows what the future holds."

Following June and Stroud's secret courthouse wedding, Alana and Lauryn reacted to the news with shock.

In a July 2020 interview with ET's Rachel Smith, Lauryn said she first learned about the marriage when she received a letter in the mail from the Georgia courthouse. Lauryn said she initially thought it was a notice for a court date.

"Sure enough it was a receipt addressed to her for a marriage certificate," Lauryn said. "I didn’t say anything. I did not say nothing at all."

"Genuinely I was waiting for her to be like, 'OK y'all, I went up and got married,'" Lauryn said, before sharing that June later denied her marriage when she and Alana confronted her following a custody hearing. "We got out to the parking lot and said, 'Well congratulations on being married, I got the receipt in the mail' and she was like, 'No, no, no, I didn't get married. I didn't get married.'"

Alana, meanwhile, shared with ET, "I wasn't hurt. I was more shocked because my mama always said that she would never get married and that she would never go off and just get married with somebody."

"She was scared of marriage to say the least," Alana continued. "And now she just got married with this dude she hadn't even known a whole year yet."

Mama June previously told ET that she met Stroud in 2021 after a chance encounter, and she scoffed at the suggestion he was chasing her for clout. When they met, Mama June told ET, Justin didn't know about her reality stardom.

"We just started chit-chatting, and I started stalking him. Everybody always says he's a clout chaser. F**k, I was chasing him!" Mama June said at the time. "People don't realize [that] when me and Justin first met, I moved in with him, to his home. We both had our separate homes, but I moved in with him. And no, he's definitely not a clout chaser. He does his own stuff. I do my own stuff, but we do a lot of stuff together."

No word yet if he's finally said those three little words.

In any event, congrats!

RELATED CONTENT:

Pumpkin and Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson React to Mama June's Secret Wedding (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Mama June Hospitalized for Severe Headaches and Dizziness: Report

Mama June Gets a Makeover on 'Super Sized Salon'

Pumpkin and Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson React to Mama June's Secret Wedding (Exclusive)

Mama June's Daughters Say They're 'In Shock' Over Her New Husband

Related Gallery