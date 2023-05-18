Mama June is trying to dance and make up after a big fight with her husband, Justin Stroud.

In ET's exclusive clip from the upcoming episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, June Shannon is home alone on a rainy day without a clue to Justin's whereabouts. She hints a fight between the couple, saying, "This isn't how a marriage is supposed to be. I mean, you're not supposed to storm off and be all mad."

Then, she adds: "Now I'm all, like, mad 'cause he left. He needs to learn that he needs to sit down and talk about his feelings every once in a while."

When Justin returns home, June greets him at the door with a plan to smooth things over.

"I'm so glad that he made it home safe, but I know exactly what I'm gonna do to make up," she says. "It's something Justin started 16 months ago and it's 'random dancing.' And no matter how mad we are at each other, or no matter how bad the day is, either one of us can grab each other and 'random dance,' and it works every time."

As June attempts to grab Justin and dance, the latter is clearly still bothered. He's mad, he says, because June lied to his mother about whether her kids would be attending a bridal shower she was throwing in June's honor.

"You know that I'm trying to rebuild the relationship with Mama Dukes and you lied to her," Justin says.

June insists that she wasn't lying and that her kids "might show up."

"Please try not to make me have to lie to my mom again," Justin continues. "Because that's putting me in a really rough place, and I don't want to have to choose between wife or mama."

Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WEtv.

