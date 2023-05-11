Mama June's Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Says Chemotherapy Is 'Working' Amid Cancer Battle
Mama June's daughter, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, is sharing an update with fans amid her battle with a rare form of cancer.
A month after news broke of Anna's cancer, the mom of two took to Instagram to fill fans in on her treatment and offer a glimpse into her fight. In a photo shared on social media, Anna appeared alongside boyfriend Eldridge wearing a head wrap.
"Well going on to round 3 of chemo.this yesterday it was pretty good day but did get a little and Cracker Barrel was good going down but not up 😂 but over all it’s going good and chemo is working we come to find so things are looking good 😇😁😁🙏," she captioned the post.
ET recently spoke with Mama June about her daughter's diagnosis with adrenal carcinoma, which she said has spread to Anna's liver, spleen, and lungs. "It’s very rare and very aggressive," the longtime reality star said.
Added June, "She sleeps a lot. She doesn't want to eat some days."
While Anna's latest update is a positive one, Mama June confirmed she and her daughter have had difficult conversations amid her life-threatening illness.
"There’s days where I don’t know [whether] to scream, get mad, or be happy," June told ET. "As her mom, we’ve had talks you don’t want to have with your child. We know what the endgame is and we are prepared for that. You're never prepared, but we know what could happen. Her children know about it, the 10-year-old more than the 7-year-old."
