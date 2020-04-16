Ryan Guzman has a heartwarming message for the healthcare professionals and first responders who are fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 32-year-old actor, who plays firefighter Edmundo "Eddie" Diaz on Fox's 9-1-1, spoke to ET via Zoom chat on Wednesday, where he delivered a message of thanks to those who are working tirelessly to save lives amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We play first responders, and we try to do the best we can to emulate what they're actually doing. But by no means are we actually there on the front lines like they are, feeling the pressure that they are and seeing the severity of each choice," Guzman told ET's Keltie Knight. "There's nothing you can really say to them except for 'Thank you so much.'"

"You guys are incredible, and I hope you guys enjoy our show," he continued. "I hope you guys really enjoy our take on you guys. But aside from that, you guys are the heroes. You guys are the ultimate heroes. The closest thing to superheroes we have!"

FOX via Getty Images

Earlier in the interview, Guzman also revealed how he's doing while quarantining with his fiancé, Chrysti Ane, and their 1-year-old son, Mateo.

"I love it, actually. We're having a lot of family time," he gushed. "A lot of time that we usually don't get to because we're usually working 12 to 14 hours every single day. But watching my little boy grow up in front of me and connecting with him is incredible."

"Me and my girl are the most connected we've ever been in our relationship because we've got to stay in the same place together," he added. "We're growing our own gardens; I mean, we're flourishing right now."

The secret to not going crazy with a little one at home? Guzman says it's all about balance, and some planning.

"We worked out a really good schedule actually. We kind of go every other day for shifts. I got the morning and the night shift, she's got the lunch shift, vice versa the next day," he explained. "It's really cool to actually see our son connect with us, without any nanny or anybody helping us out. We've been able to see him grow. Like, he says 24 words now. He's only a year old. He's running around, he's so intuitive with a lot of things that he's learning. And, yeah, sometimes we overlap shifts just because we want to see him a little bit longer."

It doesn't get much cuter than that!

9-1-1 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. Hear more from the cast in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ryan Guzman Shares How He Found Purpose for Heartfelt Performance in New Latinx Film

'9-1-1' Star Ryan Guzman Reacts to Eddie's Heartbreak, Teases ‘Chaotic’ Season 2 Finale (Exclusive)

Ryan Guzman Welcomes First Child With Fiancée Chrysti Ane

‘9-1-1’ Star Oliver Stark on How He’s Staying Fit & Occupied in Quarantine (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery