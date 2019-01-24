Ryan Guzman Welcomes First Child With Fiancée Chrysti Ane

Ryan Guzman is officially a dad!

The 9-1-1 star and his fiancée, Chrysti Ane, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Mateo, on Thursday. Guzman's brother, Steven, shared the exciting news on his Instagram, sharing the first photos of the proud parents and their new bundle of joy.

"Mateo Lopes Guzman. When I saw you I had tears of pure happiness and knew my life just got better," Steven wrote alongside the slideshow. "I promise to love you until the day I die and be the best Tio you could ever dream of. Only thing I don’t like about you is that you’ve easily taken the throne of cutest Guzman alive. 1-24-19 is a proud day for us all."

Steven also shared that baby Meteo was 6.5 pounds and 19 inches long.

Ryan, 31, and Chrysti, 25, announced the exciting news that they were expecting back in September. Since then, the Power Rangers Ninja Steel actress and fitness guru hasn't been shy about documenting her first pregnancy journey with her fans on social media:

When ET spoke with Ryan last month, he revealed how he and Chrysti were preparing for the arrival of their newborn.

"We are doing the extreme nesting, making sure everything is set up for the nursery," he said at the time. "It's just a lot of preparation and, her being a first-time mother, she's doing everything as far as setting up birthing plans. It's just a lot. It's more than you think. But we're both very, very excited. We can't wait."

Ryan also explained the inspiration behind baby Mateo's adorable moniker.

"My mom ran a daycare for most of my life and one of the kids she watched after was named Mateo," he shared. "He was one of the sweetest kids. As soon as I found out I was having a son, I pictured this little kid."

In more baby news, Ricky Martin recently welcomed a baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef, with husband Jwan Yosef. The two are also parents to twin sons Matteo and Valentino, and the singer confessed he's still trying to figure out life with three kids.

"I haven't slept in 15 days," the Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story star joked while speaking with ET on the red carpet at the Golden Globes. "Nobody sleeps in the house, it's really cool. It's insane but it's beautiful. I'm so happy."

