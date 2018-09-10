Ryan Guzman Expecting First Child With Chrysti Ane

Congrats are in order for Ryan Guzman!

The 9-1-1 star revealed via Instagram on Monday that he is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Brazilian actress Chrysti Ane.

Ryan announced the news with a sweet photo of himself posing next to Chrysti, who can be seen cradling her baby bump. And according to Ryan's caption, it sounds like the two have already discussed baby names.

"2018 has been a year of unexpected surprises. New jobs, new lives, and new love," the former Step Up Revolution star wrote. "Each one getting better than the next. As the year rounds the corner to its end, we both believed it couldn't get any better. We were wrong!"

"The newest/best surprise has yet to arrive but is on it's way 😍😁," he continued. "To living our BEST lives! #DaddyAndMommy #Mateo or #Genevieve."

Chrysti, who played pink power ranger Kimberly on Nickelodeon's Power Rangers Ninja Steel, also revealed via Instagram that she's five months pregnant. In addition to sharing the same photo and caption as her beau, the fitness guru also posted a hilarious video of herself showing off her "Instagram" abs vs. "real life" pregnant belly.

"Now that it’s out there’s sooo much to tell you guys!" she captioned it. "I have still been keeping up at the gym and I have a few abs left at #5Months. I’m not lifting as heavy as I used to so the gains are counting on repetition and consistency to stay with me 😂."

"It’s been a bit difficult for me to watch my body changing, but as soon as I put into perspective that I’m creating a little angel with the love of my life it makes everything so worth it," she added. "My goal is to stay in good shape and stay healthy through this entire pregnancy. I’m more than halfway there."

Just last month, Chrysti joined Ryan on the red carpet for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards. At the time, she bared her midriff in a crop top paired with high-waisted pants, totally fooling us all:

Getty Images

This will be the first baby for both Ryan, 30, and Chrysti, 25, who went public with their romance in March. Congrats to the happy couple!

