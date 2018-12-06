Ryan Guzman can’t wait to meet his son.

The 9-1-1 star, who is expecting his first child with Brazilian actress Chrysti Ane, is anxiously awaiting the arrival of their bundle of joy, making sure everything is perfect for the little boy.

“We are doing the extreme nesting, making sure everything is set up for the nursery,” Guzman told ET at a Cuban-themed fundraiser honoring Los Angeles Firefighters at Ceremony Bar in Studio City, California, on Wednesday. “It’s just a lot of preparation and, her being a first-time mother, she’s doing everything as far as setting up birthing plans. It's just a lot. It’s more than you think. But we’re both very, very excited. We can’t wait. One more month, a month and a half.”

With a due date of January 30, Guzman and Ane are planning to name their son Mateo, a name that was inspired by the actor’s early life.

“My mom ran a daycare for most of my life and one of the kids she watched after was named Mateo,” he shared. “He was one of the sweetest kids. As soon as I found out I was having a son, I pictured this little kid.”

The couple, who recently got engaged, will have a busy month ahead of them, visiting family during the holidays and babymooning before the baby gets here, Guzman revealed.

“[We’re going to] have our own special time,” the Armed actor said. “She loves Mammoth, so we will try and go there.”

As far as wedding planning, they’re taking one life event at a time. “There is a lot going on and I have to make sure mama bear is OK,” Guzman expressed about their nuptial plans. “After we have the kid, we will probably wait until she feels comfortable and get everything situated. But there is no rush. I love her and she loves me, and we’re not going anywhere.”

Meanwhile, Guzman, who plays firefighter Edmundo "Eddie" Diaz on the Fox drama, has gotten plenty of practice being a father to on-screen son Gavin McHugh.

“[Gavin] is my favorite one to work with, all my scenes with him are my favorite because I am going to be a father soon and this is a warm up to that,” Guzman said, adding that playing a parent has taught him “patience. I learned about patience, played hide-and-go-seek. This is [great practice].”

He’s also received parenting advice from his 9-1-1 co-star Angela Bassett, who is a mother to 12-year-old twins. “She’s given me a few [parenting tips]. She has two 12-year-old twins,” he revealed. “She is one that has given me a lot of advice. Mother for a reason, she’s always been the one with substantial and really relevant advice.”

There's one thing that terrifies him about fatherhood. “The teenage years,” he explained. However, he’s most excited about “just being able to hang out with my son. I can’t wait to spend every second with him!”

