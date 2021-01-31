'90 Day Bares All': Big Ed Reunites With Rose After Explosive Tell-All

Sunday's 90 Day Bares All featured a big surprise, when 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4 star Big Ed was virtually reunited with his ex, Rose, after they hadn't spoken to one another for nine months. The two had a a volatile confrontation during their season's tell-all special that aired in June.

Ed, 54, and Rose, 23, were a standout couple in their season, when Ed went to visit her in the Philippines after they connected online. After he experienced extreme culture shock, Ed and Rose ended up breaking up when she confronted him about him not telling her he didn't want to have any more kids until after they met in person, even though he knew from the start of their online relationship that her dream was to have two more children aside from her 4-year-old son, Prince. She also stood up for herself when it came to Ed's treatment of her throughout the season, for example, telling her she needed to take an STD test and also telling her she had bad breath.

During Ed's appearance on 90 Day Bares All on Sunday, he had a clearer head about his time with Rose after they both had trouble reigning in their emotions during the tell-all, when they both angrily accused one another of lying throughout their relationship. Ed called the tell-all "a bloodbath," but said that he's now moved on and doesn't want her to be mad at him. Host Shaun Robinson then surprised Ed and said they were able to get a hold of Rose and she was willing to talk to him. Ed got choked up and said he would love to speak to her again.

Ed ended up apologizing to Rose and said that his behavior in the tell-all was because he was angry and heartbroken at the time.

"You've helped me in so many ways, I'm very happy," he told her. "I'm growing, I still have a lot to learn, but you admired me and you touched my heart, even though it didn't work out."

Rose accepted his apology and said that she did truly love Ed at the time. She also shared that she is no longer dating the woman she began seeing after breaking up with him. Later, she reacted to Ed's revelation that he froze his sperm and went through with his vasectomy -- which was a major argument between the two when they were together given that she still wanted to have more children.

"I'm happy for him, for whoever he wants to give his sperm to," she said with a laugh.

As for if she regretted ever meeting Ed, she said, "I don't regret it because first of all, it already happened. I accept everything, because that's the past and it became part of my life. And also, for me to regret it, for what? For what purpose? Because I moved on already."

Ed's final words to Rose were surprisingly heartfelt.

"I'm happy that you're happy," he said. "And I don't regret meeting you at all. You changed my life, for the better. So, thank you."

Ed also didn't leave the door closed when it comes to the two keeping in touch.

"Bye, for now," he said tellingly as Rose logged off.

Sunday's 90 Day Bares All also gave a preview of the franchise's latest spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life on Discovery +, which will feature him as well as other past 90 Day Fiancé cast members looking for love again after their relationships on the show didn't work out. The clip was truly cringe-worthy, as it featured Ed going on a date and going in for a kiss with the woman but getting rejected. 90 Day: The Single Life starts streaming on Feb. 21.

