Ariela and Biniyam are going to have a major issue when it comes to how they want to raise their son. In this exclusive clip from Monday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Biniyam brings a pregnant Ariela to his church in Ethiopia, and Ariela says she has no plans to convert to Christianity or raise her son to be Christian, even though this is clearly important to Biniyam.

"My parents are also not of the same religion," Ariela tells cameras. "My father is Jewish, and my mother is Roman Catholic. "Honestly, I always felt really uncomfortable with the idea of Christianity because I don't believe in hell. It's just so awful to me. I just don't think that it's something we should be teaching our son about."

During the episode, Biniyam, who identifies as Ethiopian Orthodox Christian, asks the priest at the church if his son can be baptized as Christian even though Ariela isn't. He also called her pregnancy something that "just happened."

But the priest tells him that their son cannot be baptized unless Ariela is also baptized.

"Before the baby can be baptized as a Christian, he must suckle from a Christian breast," the priest says.

In a previous episode, 28-year-old Ariela told her family that she definitely plans to raise their son Jewish. When her sister questioned the decision, asking if 29-year-old Biniyam got a say in the matter, Ariela said he didn't and that she found some aspects of his religion "superstitious."

ET spoke to Ariela in June, and she talked about her fast-moving relationship with Biniyam, whom she met while traveling in Ethiopia. After getting pregnant, she decided to move from New Jersey to Ethiopia so he can be there for the birth of their child.

"You know, in a way it's true, I barely even knew him, but at the same time, when you meet someone and you have that connection, you can feel like you know someone even if it's only been a couple of months," she said. "I decided that I wanted to try at least the experience of being together because I really wanted to start my own family."

Ariela said Biniyam was actually looking to get serious with her immediately, which she was initially put off by.

"The funny thing is, I will say, the first time we really ever spent time together, he just laid it on me," she recalled. "He said, 'I want a serious life, I want a wife and I want a baby and I want, you know, like, a good job, and I want all these things.' And my thought at the time was like, 'Oh my God, this is too much, like, I just met you, calm down.' But I came to appreciate that sentiment, especially when I realized that I was about to have my own family."

