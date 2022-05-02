Ariela and Biniyam are still facing plenty of issues in their relationship. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Biniyam prepared to leave Ethiopia to live with Ariela and their son in the United States, but a shocking incident involving his sister, Wish, took place the night before.

Ariela and Biniyam faced struggles during the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, when Ariela returned to New Jersey solo so that their son, Avi, could get surgery. While she was away, their relationship deteriorated, with Ariela even accusing Biniyam of cheating on her. But the two were able to work it out and on Sunday's episode, they shared that Biniyam's K-1 visa got approved, so they were moving to the United States in three days. But the two still had plenty to work out.

"It's still hard for me to trust you," she told him. "We still have trouble communicating. Things aren't perfect."

"When Bini moves to the U.S., I don't think 90 days is enough to work out all the issues that Bini and I have," she added about their deadline to get married before his visa expires. "If the old Bini comes back and he starts partying and going clubbing to avoid dealing with his feelings, I don't think the relationship will survive."

Biniyam also shockingly didn't inform his family of his decision to move to the U.S. Complicating things is Ariela still doesn't get along with his sisters. During a conversation with his friends, it's clear that his loved ones are apprehensive of Biniyam moving to the U.S. considering his shaky relationship with Ariela. Biniyam admitted he would do whatever it takes to be close to Avi -- like moving to America -- especially after his American ex-wife left Ethiopia with their son, whom he now doesn't see.

"Avi is my gift from God," he told his friends. "I don't want him to be far from me. Even if I don't love her, I will go. But we love each other and we have something good. And I hope good things will come in the future."

"If I want to be, like, with my son, I don't have a choice," he also told cameras. "Whatever is happening, I will fight to save this relationship, otherwise, I think I will lost my family again."

Later, Biniyam finally told his sisters that he's moving to the U.S. during their last night in Ethiopia at a party for his music video premiere.

"Bini is a serial conflict avoider," Ariela noted. "I honestly feel really bad for Bini's family and friends that he didn't tell them he's moving because it's going to make them feel like he doesn't care about them."

Not surprisingly, Biniyam's sisters didn't take it well and blamed Ariela.

"You are not happy, don't pretend," his sister, Mimi, told him.

Wish added to cameras, "This is her fault. She always manipulates him, you know? She always controls him. She's a control freak. And he always calls us to tell us he's not happy so we're really scared that's what's gonna happen to Biniyam after he leaves to the U.S. because I don't trust her."

Ariela insisted that Biniyam not telling his sisters had nothing to do with her. Wish replied that she also should have told them since they're all family. When Wish said they treated her like a sister, Ariela disagreed.

"You guys are not nice to me and have not been nice to me," she shot back.

"It's just laughable to me that they think I should've told them because we have a good relationship," she told cameras. "Bini is an adult and he ended up making this stupid decision to not tell his sisters. The fact that they blame me for his decision, it's ridiculous."

The fight quickly escalated when Ariela told Wish and Mimi that she was happy that she wasn't going to see them anymore and that she was marrying Biniyam, not them. Wish then threw her glass of wine at Ariela's face and walked out.

"Oh my god, I'm kind of in shock," Ariela said. "I cannot fix this relationship. "I'm done fighting."

Meanwhile, Wish had no regrets.

"She don't respect us, she don't respect him and I think she's psycho," she told cameras. "They only have 90 days, I hope they cannot make it."

When asked by a producer if Biniyam and Ariela's relationship would survive, she replied, "Zero percent."

