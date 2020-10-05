The serious problems between Kalani and Asuelu became obvious for viewers to see during part two of this season's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all that aired on Sunday. Asuelu couldn't handle being challenged about his behavior, and ended up quitting the tell-all early.

Kalani and Asuelu's marriage was already on rocky ground due to their fights about his family continuously asking him for money that he doesn't have, and Kalani later accusing him of not taking the coronavirus seriously and continuing to go out and therefore putting her and their two young sons at risk. The two were visibly tense as they sat down next to each other during the tell-all, and the drama escalated when his sister, Tammy, made an appearance. Earlier in the season, Tammy tried to physically attack Kalani after Kalani told her that she and Asuelu's mom, Lesina, were not entitled to her and Asuelu's money.

While Lesina apologized to Kalani during the tell-all for her actions this season, Tammy didn't back down. Tammy threatened to "beat up" not only Kalani, but Kalani's sister, Kolini, when Kolini stepped up to defend Kalani.

"I'll give you my address," Kolini shot back.

At this point, Kalani's fellow 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? castmates, Debbie and Angela, jumped in to confront Tammy on her attitude.

"I think little sister over there in the corner should go back home to wherever she came from, and if her and her mother can't afford to live here, they need to go back to Samoa," Debbie said.

Angela then stuck up for Debbie when Tammy got into it with her, and accused Tammy of "bullying" everyone.

"Well, bully me, b**ch," Angela declared. "Shut your mouth and listen, that's your problem. Listen, you ain't tough. You're behind this computer. If I was your mother, I'd beat your a**. I would tear your a** up. You ain't got no muscles b**ch."

Lesina eventually asked Tammy to stop. Still, Tammy continued to insist that the problems in Kalani and Asuelu's marriage were Kalani's fault because she didn't "tell him what to do," and that they should get a divorce. When it comes to Kalani's family, Kolini as well as their mom, Lisa, also agree that the marriage wasn't working.

Kolini noted, "Relationships can work out if you are with someone that's willing to work on themselves and self-reflect and take any kind of criticism, but when you have someone that's unwilling to do that -- lacks empathy -- that's when you kind of have to look at that and see is it going to work if you have someone that's not willing to change at all, not willing to look at themselves?"

Meanwhile, Lisa got upset at Asuelu's lack of emotions while they discussed his marriage.

"No one wants to see their daughter crying," she said, fighting back tears. "Obviously, there's an issue with how he's acting. It's happening right in front of everybody. I don't understand. I mean, especially now. He's just sitting there stoic, nothing. It's just disgusting to me, so now I'm angry looking at him, giving nothing. I know that this isn't how she wanted things to be, but it takes more than one person to make something work."

At this point, Asuelu took off his earpiece and walked out of the tell-all. Kalani noted that Asuelu "can't take any form of criticism," and later shared that he blocked her number when she tried to call him.

"Yeah, any time we get into any little petty argument, he blocks my number," she said. "He'll block me on Instagram. He'll block me on Facebook. If we get an argument, he blocks me out of everything."

Host Shaun Robinson was confused, noting that they still live with one another.

"He blocked you, but he's still living in the same house with you?" she asked.

"Yeah," Kolini replied, as her castmates looked at her with similarly confused faces.

What would you do if your significant other blocked your number? #90DayFiancepic.twitter.com/UH2oLwKJDJ — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) October 5, 2020

When ET spoke with Robinson on Wednesday, she shared that while she strives to remain neutral, there was one couple on the tell-all that she couldn't help but have strong feelings about. While she didn't name names, judging by part two of the tell-all, all signs point to her referring to Kalani.

"We're gonna get into a storyline in part two and there is somebody I just wanted to say, 'You know what, what is wrong with you? Literally, what is wrong with you?'" she shared. "If I had been there in person, I don't know what I would have done. ...I'm just not really understanding what their motive is for doing what they're going to be doing."

"I think you have to evaluate whether this is a relationship you should be in," she added of the advice she would give to that person. "There is somebody that I'm -- I want to say, 'Do you think this is the relationship that you need to be in?' Now if I tell you who I see the most growth from, that would give away that answer, because I think this person may be at the point where they're saying, 'Mmmm ...'"

Watch the video below for more.

