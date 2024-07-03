James and Meitalia's trip to the airport is a bit of a bumpy ride.

In this exclusive clip from Monday's 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, James drives Meitalia to the airport so that she can leave Maine and get a jumpstart on their life in her home country of Indonesia, after the couple decided they were going to say goodbye to Maine.

"I'm not ready for you to be gone," James says.

Meitalia feelings are the same as she is leaving her husband behind, but also must leave behind their dog -- which was a reveal that James made right before she left to go to Indonesia. What's more, James also omitted the news of their return from his family, so Meitalia won't have the chance to give them a proper goodbye.

"Well, I'm ready to see my family again," Meitalia says in a side interview. "I'm also sad that I'm leaving James and Jojo behind, especially Jojo because James just told me that he cannot come to Indonesia right away. And it's really sad that I'm not going to see his family just to say goodbye, because we didn't tell them that we are moving."

Back in the car, James and Meitalia both are optimistic about Jojo and James' eventual move to Indonesia. Meitalia is also still upset that James waited until the very last minute to tell her the news about Jojo. Still, there's a plan for their entire family to be reunited.

James reveals that he's going to make his way to Indonesia in the next month or month and a half. But things take a turn as James realizes that he and his wife aren't on the same accord when it comes to work.

"I'm going to be just working as much as I can while I'm here because that's going to be what we'll have for money over there," he tells his wife. "And then, I'm gonna try and work for your family."

Meitalia then drops a bomb that could throw a whole wrench in their plans.

"No, that's the thing," she tells James. "If you work with my family, they won't pay you."

"Well then, what are we going to do for a job? Because you said it was going to be a job and now you're telling me I'm not going to make any money working for them," James asks.

"They never pay for family," Meitalia replies.

James makes it known that the plan does not work for him.

"If we can't go there and have any type of a life, why would we do this? I'm not going to move somewhere if I can't take care of you," he says with obvious frustration.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays on TLC.

