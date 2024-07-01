90 Day Fiancé star Sarper is in a desperate financial situation. The former stripper and personal trainer revealed the news on the season premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on Monday, and said the reason he was no longer financially stable and had no savings left was a direct result of Shekinah's jealousy.

Shekinah's plan has always been to move to Turkey to be with Sarper after they met on a dating app even though her family and friends do not approve of their relationship given his controlling nature and the way he speaks to her at times -- including calling her a b**ch and a slut in front of her sister. Judging from a preview of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Sarper's control of Shekinah isn't stopping anytime soon, as she said he was designing a new nose for her and she was 100 percent OK with that. On Monday's episode, Shekinah was in Los Angeles while Sarper was in Turkey. The two were roleplaying in the bedroom, with Shekinah playing a secretary and Sarper playing her boss. Shekinah said she would go back to Los Angeles every five weeks to visit her daughter, Sophie, when she had a break from boarding school. She also said she and Sarper had trouble dealing with their finances in Turkey and that she couldn't practice there as an esthetician. As a result, she'd been staying in Los Angeles working, where she's been for the past three months.

"It's so hard doing long distance," she acknowledged. "It's affected our relationship a lot."

Meanwhile, Sarper said Shekinah was "possessive" as she questioned him about staying faithful to her. He said he felt "interrogated" by her. Shekinah told cameras that this was a constant fight in their relationship.

"When I ask Sarper where he is or what he's doing, he gets so defensive. He gets so upset," she told cameras. "He'll go as far as breaking up with me and, like, 10 minutes later he's crying and saying that, you know, we can never be apart. Like yes, we're OK again later, but those moments are really hard on our relationship and they keep occurring."

"Dating someone in his 40s who's never been in a serious relationship and has literally slept with thousands of women has been full of challenges," she added. "I have been doing a lot of hand-holding, just teaching him how to do the basics, like working through issues instead of running away from them and being apart has only made it harder."

Shekinah said she needed to get back to Turkey so they could be together again, but that Sarper needed to show her consistency and loyalty. Meanwhile, back in Turkey, Sarper told cameras he was broke financially because Shekinah wouldn't allow him to train female clients and 90 percent of his clients were female. He also told his sister that he was paying for her frequent trips back to L.A.

"So, from my income, 90 percent cut right now, I have no savings left," he said.

Sarper said that despite his past of sleeping with 2,500 women, he had changed for Shekinah but was now fed up.

"I changed so much for her but she still wants more," he said. "I'm trying, I'm striving to make her happy, but she doesn't see it. You know, it's getting too much, that b**chiness getting higher every day, every day, every day, every day. When she gets back to Turkey, she has to relax in her demands because you know what, there's a limit, like a glass of water. You can put a little more, little more, little more, and it spills over afterwards."

RELATED CONTENT: