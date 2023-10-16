Sarper's first meeting with Shekinah's sister, Shariyah, went about as bad as it could possibly get. On Monday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Shariyah traveled to Turkey to meet Sarper, but their meeting quickly soured after Sarper boldly insulted Shekinah in front of her face.

Shariyah already had her doubts about Sarper given Shekinah's past unhealthy relationships and the fact that Sarper described himself as "an alpha male" and wanted to make a lot of decisions for Shekinah -- including how much Shekinah should weigh. During Monday's episode, what was supposed to be a nice dinner quickly got tense when Shariyah noticed a bunch of empty alcohol bottles displayed in a case in Sarper's apartment. Shekinah then said it was "weird" that Sarper kept bottles from the past since she was his future. Sarper didn't like her tone and explained that he didn't like people telling him what to do.

"That sounds a little controlling to me," Shariyah commented.

The conversation then turned to Shekinah getting upset with Sarper that he didn't want to post her on his Instagram when they were dating. Sarper said he wanted to have that debate when she arrived in person in Turkey.

"If she's texting, she act like a slut, you know?" he said seemingly out of nowhere.

Shariyah was obviously taken aback, and asked if she heard him correctly. Sarper then corrected himself, and seemed to note that he meant to say "b**ch."

Shekinah jumped in, noting, "Never in my life have I been called a b**ch or a slut, ever."

Sarper was unapologetic, and said she does act like that when they text. Shekinah told cameras she was in disbelief at his actions but blamed it partly on the language barrier.

"I'm horrified, it's disgusting," she said. "But he's trying to express himself in English and he has a limited vocabulary and he's trying to think of any word to describe me right now in a non-favorable way. Like, wrong time, wrong word -- do not call me that."

Shariyah then decided to put it all out on the table, saying it was hard to even believe that Sarper was faithful to her sister, calling him a "f**k boy" given his past as a stripper. Somehow, the conversation veered to the sisters wanting to check his DMs and Sarper said he would never let them do that. As the conversation quickly got heated, Shariyah reiterated that he was "so disrespectful" to her sister. Sarper continued to refuse to show his DMs and Shariyah eventually said she wanted to go back to her hotel and skip their dinner. Sarper didn't put up a fight and said that Shariyah was "talking too much."

"You're so cute but you're speaking too much," he said.

After the sisters said an awkward goodbye outside the apartment, Shekinah told cameras that she would never ordinarily ask to see someone's DMs but Sarper's reaction was "so shocking."

"This night went about as badly as I think it could possibly go," she said.

