It's safe to say 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season 4 star Lisa wasn't expecting the living conditions of her Nigerian fiance, Usman, when she finally arrives at his home in Kaduna.

The latest episode of the hit reality TLC series had 52-year-old Lisa finally meeting 30-year-old Usman for the first time face to face after previously only communicating online. Lisa, who hails from York, Pennsylvania, traveled all the way to Nigeria to meet Usman and wasn't disappointed. But while she told cameras she felt Usman was even more good-looking in person, her much younger fiance --- who's actually an entertainer and musician in Nigeria better known by his stage name, "SojaBoy" -- admitted to cameras that he's not physically attracted to her.

In this exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's brand new episode, Lisa -- who's been staying at a hotel with Usman -- finally travels to Kaduna to see the home that he shares with two other roommates, and she can't exactly hide her shock.

"Wow, it looks so different in person," she says.

She also marvels at how Usman shares a small bedroom with two other roommates, noting that one of the mattresses on the floor is meant for a child.

"In our culture, it's normal," he says. "You're just, you're all men, you're all guys. No problem."

But when Lisa sees the bathroom, she can no longer contain her shock.

"Oh my god," she says, looking at the two buckets on the floor as Usman explains that one bucket of water is enough for a bath. "You've got to be kidding me."

Later, she tells cameras, "Usman's home does not feel like a celebrity's home to me at all. Seeing the conditions that they live in -- it's not what I pictured. Thank god we're staying at a hotel."

Lisa and Usman have been one of the most talked-about couples on this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, and viewers have been suspicious of Usman's intentions with Lisa, given his aspiration to be "the king of hip-hop and R&B" in the United States. Still, despite reservations from her own loved ones, Lisa is definitely completely all in when it comes to her relationship with Usman, whom she calls her "baby love."

"He is my best friend, my confidant, we complete each other," Lisa said during a previous episode. "He is my baby love."

She also told a close friend, "I know that it's crazy to marry someone I've not physically met, but I have never felt like this in my life."

