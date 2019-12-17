The upcoming season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is making franchise history.

The popular 90 Day Fiance spinoff -- in which Americans go to a foreign country to find love -- is returning on Feb. 23 on TLC, and ET can exclusively reveal that for the first time ever, the season will feature a same-sex couple. Stephanie, a 29-year-old social media influencer from Yonkers, New York, is in an online relationship with Erika, a 24-year-old photographer from Australia, after Erika initially messaged her as a fan. However, Stephanie hasn't told her parents about her sexual orientation before planning to meet Erika in Australia.

In this exclusive preview of the new season, Stephanie reveals, "I'm in love with somebody from across the world, and that somebody is a girl."

Stephanie and Erika's love story is further complicated by Stephanie's serious health concern -- she has a rare bone marrow disorder that requires clearance from her doctors to travel, as well as several medications to keep her stable.

"With my health condition, a common cold can kill me," Stephanie says.

One more big reveal from the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is that fan-favorite Darcey from Connecticut is making her big return. Darcey's relationship with her British boyfriend, 39-year-old Tom, was featured last season -- and their relationship was still up in the air at the Couples Tell All special in October -- and judging by the preview, it's clear the two are still not seeing eye to eye. When Tom attempts to kiss her on the cheek, 45-year-old Darcey turns away and says she doesn't feel comfortable.

"I don't trust Tom, I think he's hiding something from me," she tells the cameras as she's shown confronting Tom.

"Isn't there something you want to tell me?" she asks him.

Another standout couple from this season is definitely 52-year-old Lisa from York, Pennsylvania, and 30-year-old Usman, who's from Nigeria. When Lisa started communicating with Usman on social media, she had no idea that he was a famous entertainer and musician in Nigeria who's better known by his stage name, "SojaBoy." Clearly, Lisa must learn how to deal with her jealousy issues when it comes to his female fans.

"Get rid of these f**king two-bit wh**es, get it straight," she heatedly tells Usman at one point, to which he replies, "But I'm not your husband yet."

Meanwhile, Usman notes of Lisa's appearance when he first meets her, "She is 70 percent good of what I expected."

Speaking of unexpected appearances, this season will also introduce fans to 54-year-old Ed, who's under five feet tall and has been single for 28 years. Ed met 23-year-old Rosemarie from the Philippines through social media and travels there to meet her. However, he admits he hasn't been "honest" about his looks.

"You like?" he asks upon meeting her at the airport, while she gives him a priceless look.

Later, the two get into an argument and Ed asks if she wants to "throw it all away."

"I do not believe in love," a heartbroken Ed tells cameras.

Read on for the backstory on three more couples this season.

Geoffrey, 41 (Knoxville, Tennessee) & Varya, 30 (Russia):

Geoffrey has already been divorced twice, and he suffered the tragic loss of his son in recent years. He met Varya through an international dating site and is considering proposing to Varya in Russia, but he first has to prove to her family and friends that he's the right man for her.

Avery, 32 (Seattle, Washington) & Ash, 38 (Australia):

Avery is a single mother of two and was immediately smitten with Ash after connecting through Instagram. Now, Avery is headed to Australia to meet Ash in person, but Ash's profession as a relationship coach sparks a few jealousy issues between the two.

David, 60 (Las Vegas, Nevada) & Lana, 27 (Ukraine):

David, a cat-loving computer programmer, fell in love with Lana on a Ukrainian dating website after a series of failed relationships with American women. After seven years of speaking online, he's taking his fourth trip to Ukraine to meet her. He’s tried three times before but each trip ended in Lana ghosting him, and David has already spent roughly $100,000 on the relationship. David will undoubtedly remind viewers of Caesar from last season, who many viewers felt was getting catfished by his Ukrainian girlfriend, Maria, though she turned out to be real.

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

ET spoke with Darcey in October at the 90 Day Mixer at The Highlight Room in Hollywood, California, where she commented on the current status of her and Tom's relationship. Throughout last season, Darcey wanted to get more serious with Tom, though he held back.

"But on that journey of love, I take risks and I am so proud of it," she said. "I will always follow my heart and, you know what, I'm grateful. I'm grateful for the energy that I bring to relationships and opening my heart. It's a positive thing in my end, so, we'll see what happens."

"I'm always Darcey, and Darcey's Darcey," she added about being 100 percent herself on the show. "I've heard it before. I'll hear it again. Tom's gonna, like, say maybe a little bit of what he wants to say, but you know what, in the end, I have a real heart. I want love just like everybody else. And you know what, when you know somebody for that amount of time, and you go on that journey for love, you know, I'm deserving of it. And I'm not here to be made for a fool, so we'll see what happens."

Watch the video below for more:

