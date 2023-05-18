Carlos and VaLentine are calling it quits a week before their wedding. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, the two break up over Carlos' friendship with his friend, Michelle.

Carlos and VaLentine have been fighting over Michelle due to Carlos, who's bisexual, admitting to having past romantic feelings for her. Carlos said that once she told him she wasn't interested, he moved on, but VaLentine is still uncomfortable with the situation given that it was her that stopped the relationship from going further, not him. The two fought over Carlos already inviting her to their wedding even though VaLentine wanted the final say.

In this exclusive clip, VaLentine says Carlos is "very sensitive" when it comes to Michelle, and Carlos says he's only crying because he's tired of the conversation, not because of Michelle.

"I feel sorry for her because she doesn't even know you," he says.

VaLentine then bluntly asks Carlos if "this is the end" because he wasn't going to invite her to the wedding and that was final.

"I don't think I want to be part of somebody who doesn't care about other person's feelings and I'm talking about me," Carlos replies. "Because this is hurting me."

VaLentine says then there's no wedding and this is "the end."

"There's really nothing else to talk about," he says before walking out.

Talking to cameras, Carlos says he feels "devastated."

"VaLentine was my best friend," he says. "But I also feel that he betrayed that trust, that friendship that we had. It's not what I expect from him, because I'm being honest and open to him as I've been always."

"I don't see any future with VaLentine, honestly," he adds, fighting back tears.

