Kris and Jeymi can't even agree on the facts of their short-lived marriage. In this exclusive clip from part two of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's tell-all special airing Sunday on TLC, Kris and Jeymi talk about what ended their marriage. Jeymi says that Kris "disappeared" on her while Kris accuses Jeymi of cheating on her three times.

In the clip, Jeymi reiterates what she has said all season long -- Kris went back to the United States after they got married in Colombia and not only stayed in Alabama much longer than she said she was going to, but she also stopped communicating with her. Jeymi says Kris not only missed her birthday but she also wasn't there for her when her grandmother died. For her part, Jeymi admits she cheated on Kris once but Kris accuses her of cheating on her three times.

"The third time, she befriended her on her Instagram after I had moved to Colombia and this chick, you know, is liking all of her photos and responding to her photos and she's like, 'I didn't know she was on there,'" Kris claims. "Bulls**t, you know when someone's responding and liking your pictures on Instagram."

Kris also says she was only gone five days while Jeymi insists she disappeared for one month. As they continue to argue over a basic fact, their fellow cast-mate, Debbie, says she's definitely team Kris.

"I see in this relationship between Kris and Jeymi, there is a giver and there is a taker. Kris is the giver, Jeymi is the taker, and I know it's very easy to manipulate someone that's suffered because they're looking for acceptance and love and it's very easy for a predator to take advantage of Kris," Debbie says.

When host Shaun Robinson asks her if she's really calling Jeymi a "predator," Debbie says she is. But fellow 90 Day Fiancé stars Gabe and Veronica clearly disagree, while Kris just shakes her head.

Part two of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's tell-all special airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

