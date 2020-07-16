90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2 star Melyza is finally introduced to viewers in her own words on this Monday's episode. Previously, this season has been all about her boyfriend, Tim, who is moving to Colombia from Dallas, Texas, to be with her to show her he's serious about their relationship after he cheated on her.

Melyza gives her side of the story in this exclusive clip from Monday's all-new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. She says that she decided to live in the United States when she was 20 years old because she wanted to be an au pair, learn English and live by herself. She was not looking for a relationship until she met Tim through a mutual friend.

"I don't have a type, but white boys was not something that I was looking for necessarily," she says with a laugh.

Tim won her over because he was "really nice," and she notes that he is "sweet" and "goofy." Although it was her plan all along to move back to Colombia, she said the two were committed to making their long-distance relationship work.

"I definitely saw myself getting married to him and I saw myself having kids with him," she says.

But last year, when she went to visit him for six months so that they could get the experience of living together and then eventually get married, she learned the devastating news that Tim cheated on her with a co-worker.

"When I got to the States to live with him, I kind of, like, felt that something was wrong," she recalls.

Meanwhile, Tim has had no issue placing the blame on himself when it comes to his and Melyza's issues, and made the decision to move to Colombia after she no longer felt comfortable leaving her family to be with him due to his infidelity. When ET spoke with him last month, he talked about what he's done to get Melyza to give him a second chance.

"Honestly, I feel like not enough," he said. "And I feel like that's something the viewers are going to find out about as well is how much did I ... how much have I actually been fighting for her, and how much have I been complacent?"

He also was clearly still in love with Melyza, stressing that she was more than just her good looks.

"Especially with the whole Colombian stereotype, I think most people just, like, automatically jump at the fact that they're stereotypically very gorgeous," he said. "But ... she had more to her than that. She's just incredibly intelligent. She's completely bilingual. And you know, taught herself a lot of that. And is really determined and motivated and honestly, I may not have as many desires to be motivated or ambitious. So, that kind of rubs off on me from her. So ... a lot more things than you look for than just beauty, because that does fade and she's just an amazing person. She really cares about other people, unequivocally."

