90 Day Fiancé newcomer Mike is ready to leave his single life behind after two decades. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, 34-year-old Mike talks about connecting with his online girlfriend, 24-year-old Ximena, who lives in Colombia.
Mike, who lives in New York, says his last relationship was in high school, which sums up his romantic history. Since he hadn't found love locally his entire life, he decided to change his location in a dating app and connected with Ximena, whom he says has made his dreams come true.
"She's the most beautiful woman in the world," he tells cameras. "When I first got the notification that Ximena swiped right, I was like, wow, is this really happening? I had to, like, pinch myself."
The two have now been talking for a year.
"I feel like I know Ximena fairly well," he says. "And even though we've physically never met before, she's the first person I feel like I truly am in love with."
New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.
