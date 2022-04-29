Despite 90 Day Fiancé exes Mike and Natalie's brutal confrontation that left Natalie in tears during the tell-all special that aired in February, Mike doesn't totally hate Natalie. In this exclusive clip from Monday's 90 Day Diaries, Mike gives an update on his life, which includes his mom, Trish, moving in with him. He also actually defends Natalie when Trish continuously calls her a "scammer."

Trish has made it no secret that she dislikes Natalie, even attempting to stop their wedding. In this clip, Mike says his mom decided to come live on his ranch.

"She wanted to come and help me on the farm and stuff and, you know, give me a hand with things, and she was looking to sell her house and retire and stuff, but there will be rules," he tells cameras with a laugh. "My mom is definitely happy to see me headed in the right direction, she wants me to be happy overall just like every mom wants to be."

Later, over dinner, Trish asks if he's dating again, even though he and Natalie aren't fully divorced. Mike says he wants to finalize the divorce before making another comittment. Trish can't help but take anouther jab at Natalie, asking him if he thinks Natalie coming to America to marry him was "all a scam" on her part. Mike disagrees.

"My mom does use that word scammer a lot in regards to Natalie but I'm not wholeheartedly with that, you know?" he says.

When Trish calls Natalie a "scamming, lying, conniving snake," Mike says that's her opinion.

"I mean, yeah, she's definitely done me bad ... but I mean, I'll always have good memories of Natalie," he replies.

