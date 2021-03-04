The more Natalie keeps pushing for a wedding, the more Mike shies away. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé, Natalie says her visa is set to expire in three weeks and that she doesn't want to be "unlegal." But Mike is clearly not concerned at all.

Natalie and Mike have been arguing all season long after she moved from Ukraine to rural Washington to be with him, and have been struggling to get their relationship back to what it once was before she gave him back his engagement ring during a fight. But while Natalie worries about the coronavirus pandemic shutting down the courts, meaning that the two cannot legally get married before her visa expires, Mike says that if they don't work through their issues first, there may not even be a marriage in their future.

"I know there's a lot of stuff on your mind right now, but, we need to keep making progress," he tells her. "Otherwise, there's no wedding, you know? It's a lot to weigh on, OK?"

Mike tells cameras, "I'm not gonna do anything I'm not ready for, and with all the s**t going along right now, I mean, f**k, I don't know how every day can go, you know?"

Meanwhile, Natalie acknowledges to cameras that things are not great with Mike, even though she pushes him to say that their relationship is at least "progressing."

"He's not ready to plan wedding at all," she tells cameras. "Along with COVID, I don't know what to do. So, I wait. Do I have any other options? No, I don't. It takes two people to get married."

90 Day Fiancé airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

In a teaser for this season, Natalie cries hysterically when she says Mike is sending her back to Ukraine.

"I'm honestly scared," she cries. "I have to leave the country because I'm illegal here. Michael is monster."

Watch the video below to see the shocking moment.

