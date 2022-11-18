'90 Day Fiancé': Mike's Mom Trish Confronts Natalie for Using Him 'to Get to America' (Exclusive)
Natalie's attempts to make amends with her estranged husband, Mike, and his mom, Trish, isn't going well. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Trish has no issue giving Natalie a piece of her mind about leaving Mike in Sequim, Washington, while she moved to Florida.
Trish has never been a fan of Natalie -- she memorably attempted to stop their wedding -- and Natalie previously accused Trish of calling her a hooker. But when Natalie goes back to Sequim to gather her documents, she attempts to smooth things over between them in this clip by bringing Trish flowers. While the two hug and Natalie says "I'm sorry," Trish doesn't mince words. She bluntly asks Natalie why she treated Michael badly.
Mike adds to cameras, "Natalie hurt me. She left me and I just kind of closed myself off to the world. And my mom can not move past the fact of the broken heart from her son."
While Natalie continues to say she's sorry, Trish doesn't budge.
"You totally used Michael -- that's all you did, was use him to get to America," she says.
Trish points out that Michael still sends money to Natalie's mom to help her out of the kindness of his heart, for which Natalie says she is grateful. Tricia says she has no issue with Michael helping out Natalie's mom because he's kind hearted, but tells Natalie she took advantage of him and that she only pretended to like him.
"You played with somebody else's heart, you played with somebody else's emotions, and then the minute you felt you could run off, you did," she tells a stone-faced Natalie.
But Natalie insists that she was "honest" with Michael.
"I came with right feelings but the hell we went through with Michael and what we experience because of COVID, work, I didn't want anymore destroy myself," she says. "So, I step away."
Still, Trish tells cameras she doesn't believe Natalie is telling the truth. 90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.
