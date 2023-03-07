'90 Day Fiancé': Oussama Reunites With His 'Angel' Debbie in Morocco (Exclusive)
Debbie and Oussama are finally reunited. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé': The Other Way, Debbie arrives in Morocco and is ready to start her new life with Oussama, who's 43 years younger than her.
Despite her two failed marriages in the past and her son, Julian's, reservations, Debbie is moving from Georgia to be with Oussama. In the clip, Oussama tells cameras that he and Debbie are "like a team" as he goes to pick her up from the airport. For her part, Debbie admits Julian put some doubts in her head and that while she's letting Oussama take the lead on when they get married, she wants to get married within a month -- not knowing of course, that he previously admitted to cameras that he actually isn't ready to marry her and hasn't told her yet.
Still, the two happily reunite with Oussama telling Debbie she looks like "an angel." She says it feels like a dream.
Oussama responds, "The half was missing is getting connected now."
The two refer to their connection as "strange but beautiful."
"I feel like I'm in a dream-like trance," she notes. "Almost like I can't stop myself from staring at him and coming to him like a magnet. It's like a force that words can't describe."
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.
