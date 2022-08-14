The 90 Day Fiancé universe is growing! Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer and Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone -- whose love stories were documented during season 9 -- are both expecting their first children.

Both couples are set to welcome their children in November. Kara and Guillermo, who were the first couple to wed this season, shared the news in a statement.

"We're pregnant! It happened very fast after we got married, but we're super excited and we're due at the end of November,” the pair said. “We're waiting to find out the gender, so it's going to be a really great surprise. Thanks to everyone for being part of our journey!"

Kara and Guillermo’s announcement came with a photo from a maternity shoot of the couple holding up a sonogram.

Angela McNaul Photography

During season 9, Kara and Guillermo’s personalities came to a head when he finally made the move to the United States from the Dominican Republic, and they struggled with Kara’s partying and need to be in control. However, the pair overcame their obstacles and made it down the aisle.

Meanwhile, Patrick and Thaís are happy to share that they are expecting a baby girl. "We are so excited to announce we are having our first baby,” the happy couple said in a statement.

The pair shared the news with a photo of them holding up their own sonogram as they sat on a bed with their puppy -- which was a gift to Thaís from Patrick upon her arrival to the States from Brazil.

Patrick and Thais

They added, “We can't wait to be parents and we are grateful to have the love and support of everyone that's been a part of our journey!”

The pair’s emotional trip to the alter played out over the course of the season following Thaís' move to the United States from Brazil. In addition to making sure that she was adjusting to life under the same roof as his older brother, John, Patrick worried about his future wife keeping the news of their engagement -- and possibly their marriage -- a secret from her disapproving father.

When the couple finally shared the news with Thaís’ father, he did not give them his blessing and encouraged his daughter to come back home, though he eventually reluctantly accepted that the choice was up to his daughter. After plenty of back and forth, Thaís eventually made the decision to marry Patrick and continue to build her life in the United States.

