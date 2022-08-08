It was a major episode of 90 Day Fiancé on Sunday as four couples tied the knot in emotional and heartfelt ceremonies. Kobe and Emily, Jibri and Miona, Sheeda and Bilal as well as Patrick and Thaís, were all able to overcome their issues to take the plunge and get married.

First up was Emily and Kobe, who got into a major fight the night before their wedding over Emily still doubting her and Kobe's relationship. Emily ended up apologizing and admitted she "overreacted" the night before.

"He is truly the best person I've ever been with, so I don't want him to feel some type of way, especially on our wedding day," she told cameras.

Kobe happily accepted her apology. He later shared a sweet moment with Emily's dad ahead of the wedding that had them both crying. But Kobe did note that he felt bad that he and Emily were keeping her pregnancy from him a secret, since he was against them having a second child while still living under his roof and while they were still financially unstable.

"I love you like a son," Emily's dad told Kobe as they both shed tears, though Kobe almost had a breakdown over the guilt he felt at keeping Emily's pregnancy a secret. "It's going to be a good day."

Meanwhile, Jibri and Miona got married at Joshua Tree by his grandmother. He acknowledged that it was sad that his parents chose not to be there even when he made a last ditch effort to convince his mother to come to the ceremony, but she declined. Still, she said she supported her son's decisions. Jibri was also upset that his best friend, David, also chose not to attend the wedding.

The wedding was not without drama. Miona wanted to get married under an arch as the sun set, but their friend, Igor -- who was in charge of brining the arch -- was running late. Jibri's grandmother was clearly annoyed that Miona insisted on waiting for the arch to get married, noting that they might have to get married in the dark if she waited any longer. Luckily, Igor did end up coming just in time and Jibri couldn't help but poke fun at the arch Miona wanted so badly.

"When the arch showed up it was just two sticks," he told cameras. "I'm like, that's the arch? But, you know, I'm not gonna say that sh**. This arch was going to make or break our ceremony and we could've made this ourselves. ... this damn arch."

As for Shaeeda and Bilal, their ceremony went off without a hitch. Despite their prenup drama, Shaeeda and Bilal were clearly delighted to be married to one another after she eventually agreed to sign the prenup, but not without adding her own additions like wanting to have a child.

"You're never going to know 100 percent about a person, I think that takes, like, years, and sometimes even a lifetime," Bilal noted. "I think if that core's there, that foundation, then you can build on that. I think that's for sure definitely there. ... We're looking forward to our happily ever after."

When it comes to Patrick and Thaís, Thais finally made the decision to marry Patrick after her father begrudgingly accepted it. Thaís was stunning in her wedding dress, and Patrick was overjoyed when he saw her walking down the aisle.

"Just looking at Thaís, I'm just blown away," he said. "She's just so beautiful and it just reminds me of that first time I saw her in Brazil and literally, I knew, my entire life was about to change. I went from being divorced and not knowing whether I'd find someone again ... I guess for it to come true, that's really emotional."

Patrick even sweetly learned a Brazilian dance to perform at their wedding, but his brother, John, still had lingering doubts about Patrick and Thaís' relationship. Thaís also noted to cameras that the first thing she wanted to do after getting married was kick John out of her and Patrick's house.

John told cameras, "I don't think the fact that they got married, things are gonna get easier, because they have to work on a lot of things, let's be honest here. But she loves him, and he loves her, and that's what matters."

