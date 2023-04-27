Things are getting lost in translation between Lidia and Scott in this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise. In the clip, Scott visits Lidia in the Dominican Republic and they go on their first date, but their language barrier is proving to be a significant challenge.

90 Day Fiancé fans know 56-year-old Lidia as the mother of 90 Day Fiancé star Pedro Jimeno, but on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, she is hoping to find love with 51-year-old American bodybuilder Scott. Scott, who's also a respiratory therapist, connected with her online. However, the two don't speak each other's language and when the translation app on Scott's phone isn't working, he awkwardly asks a random man at the club to translate for them. Scott asks Lidia serious questions right off the bat, including if she wants to ever get married again.

"Could be," she replies coyly.

She then asks him when was the last time he was with a woman sexually, and he says five months ago, but clarifies that the last time he was in love was two years ago. He says he is hoping to fall in love again, joking, "We can start with tonight."

As Lidia awkwardly laughs, Scott explains to cameras that when things get awkward, he just "gets silly." He then decides to joke and asks how she feels about him being polygamous with three other wives, but the joke gets lost in translation when the translator simply asks Lidia how she feels about him having had three other wives. Lidia is completely shocked, telling cameras that Scott had told her he was only married once before. Even when the producer tells her he was making a joke, she isn't amused.

"I honestly don't get it," she says.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise airs Mondays on TLC at 8 p.m.

