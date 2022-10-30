Angela and Michael just can't quit one another. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, the couple made up after their intense altercation during her surprise trip to Nigeria, but their relationship quickly soured again.

Angela and Michael have been fighting this season after Angela insisted that he take down his Instagram account, but he refused unless she gave him $5,000. She flew to Nigeria with her friend, Rene, to confront him without telling him, and producers stepped in after she got physical with him. But on Sunday's episode, Angela video chatted with Rene and Rene was shocked when Michael appeared with Angela in bed.

"You know, I hate how me and Michael fight, but, I do believe we had the best makeup sex there is," Angela told cameras. "Michael came in my room last night, he told me he was going to take his Instagram down today, which gave me hope that he wasn't frauding me and wasn't being an opportunist and he does love me."

Michael added, "Last night, when she left me at the restaurant, I couldn't let the night end like that. Despite all the shouting, you know, yelling, I miss my wife so much. And guess who got lucky last night? Myself."

The two then discussed their night together.

"You did it back to back, that's not pretty good, that's kinda like amazing, and awesome," Angela told him. "Then you bit me. ... I don't know, when you were being a beast."

"You know these pop," she said about her breasts. "These are fake, Michael."

Michael complimented Angela on her body after she lost a significant amount of weight and underwent multiple plastic surgery procedures. Angela, who has complained about Michael not showing her the proper attention after her physical transformation, was clearly pleased.

"The sex, too, is fantastic," Michael said with a laugh.

"We have more positions," Angela added. "Now, when he lays on top of me, he can look down and see the c**chie, OK, just tell it like it is. I guess it turns the man on."

But their happiness was short-lived after Michael admitted that he actually had no intention of taking down his social media. Michael said he wanted to have his own income and Angela refused. Not surprisingly, Angela got extremely angry again and walked off. She said she felt Michael only used her for sex since he told her what he wanted to hear but didn't actually take his Instagram down.

"Like, prostitutes get more respect than what Michael gave me," she told cameras. "I have put up with so much in the last four years that I am tired, emotionally drained."

When Michael suggested they both take their social media down, Angela said she didn't have to because she never cheated on Michael but early in the relationship, he did. Michael insisted that this still was unfair.

"If I don't put my foot down, I'm never gonna have any say in this marriage," he told cameras. "But at the same time I still love her and I still want the marriage to work. I just want to voice out my opinion, but, that might not be possible because I mean, Angela do whatever she wants to do."

Angela went back to her hotel room and once again broke down in front of cameras.

"I just want to go home," she sobbed.

Michael followed Angela to her hotel room, and the two continued to argue before Angela kicked him out. When he refused, she left her own hotel room. A shocked Rene was outside, and she noted to camera that Michael and Angela don't know how to communicate. Rene suggested she and Michael get a drink while Angela cooled off.

"I've never put my foot down with Angela before," Michael said. "And this time, I don't want to back off. Angela will have to be the one to compromise. I love her, but, if it cost to be the end of our marriage, maybe, it's not meant to be."

