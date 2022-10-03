Angela and Michael's marriage issues got turned up another level on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, when Angela's infamous temper got the best of her yet again. Angela made a surprise visit to Michael in Nigeria because she suspected he's been scamming her -- even though they've been together for years -- and it not surprisingly descended into chaos.

Angela has been upset over Michael's behavior this season as she waits for his visa to come to Georgia to be approved, notably, she doesn't want him to have an Instagram account yet he refuses to shut it down. In a previous episode he told her he would shut it down if she gave him $5,000, which infuriated her even more. Angela decided to go to Nigeria with her friend, Renee, to surprise Michael and in order for her to make a final decision on if she wants to stay married or not, given that her attorney told her his visa could be approved at any second and then she would no longer have as much control over him.

During Sunday's episode, Angela told producers she was planning to surprise Michael the next morning after landing in Nigeria, but decided to go to his home past 11 p.m. because she was once again upset that she asked him to take down his Instagram and he responded with "No I won't LOL."

"Who does something like this to their wife?" she angrily asked producers. "I'll tell you who does. Someone that's not in it for love -- a scammer. Michael's getting ready to get his a** in trouble because little does he know I'm right down the f**king road."

Angela made sure to bring her marriage certificate, which she said to her understanding, meant that she had the right to anything he owned. She progressively got angrier on the way to his home and called him, telling him that he was going to get the shock of his life. Michael hung up on her after she called him a "b**ch," and when she arrived at his home, nobody answered after she and Renee knocked on the door and yelled at him to come out.

"He's scared," Angela said, before breaking down in tears. "Are you f**king kidding me? I love you but you will not f**king take me for granted. Put your feet in my shoe. Would you like it if someone didn't protect you that you married and put your whole life ahead, that you're getting older, gonna die earlier than this man, and he's got his whole life ahead of him? You put your life on pause?"

Angela then set her sights on his car and began destroying it.

"See that car? It's my car," she said. "I paid for this car, b**ch. Tell him I'll break the windows next. You got the wrong motherf**ker."

In a preview of next episode, Michael's friends have to hold him back as he yells at Angela.

"You came to my place without telling me? Are you mad?" he furiously exclaims. "I'm done. Get out! Out!"

Of course, Angela hasn't been perfectly innocent herself. Angela has been flirting with a former stripper named Billy who lives in Canada over TikTok, and is making plans to visit him in person. Watch the video below for more.

RELATED CONTENT:

'90 Day Fiancè: Happily Ever After?' | Angela Introduces Her New Man Friend, Billy (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

'90 Day Fiancé': Angela Explodes After Michael's 'Shady' Behavior

'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Charlie Reacts to Family Estrangement

'90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?': Big Ed Says Liz Is a Lesbian

Related Gallery