After Ed blindsided Liz by calling off their wedding without even telling her, she still wants him back. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, the two saw each for the first time since he abruptly called off their nuptials and despite Liz's tears, Ed clearly made up his mind that he was no longer interested in being with Liz whatsoever.

Ed has broken up with Liz multiples times in the past -- and oftentimes over text -- but he insisted that it was over for good this season even after the two had already moved to Arkansas together where he has family. The fight was over a taco pasta that Ed prepared that was too spicy for Liz's daughter, Riley, which caused the two to argue in front of his family. Ed said it was the last straw and that he couldn't keep lying to himself that he was happy and wanted to marry Liz. He then called off the wedding without telling her and she found out after their officiant called her to say he was sorry. During Sunday's episode, Liz said Ed had been avoiding coming home so they wouldn't have to talk. Liz shockingly said she did not want her relationship with Ed to end.

"Being in a committed relationship, you stick through the hard times 100 percent," she explained. "So I don't want to give up, I want to be with Ed. I have absolutely no idea what I would do next if this is the end and that scares me."

Ed and Liz finally met up at a café and Ed admitted he was just looking for an excuse to call off the wedding.

"We both have had s**t marriages, and I know we wouldn't want to end in a divorce," he told her. "And that's what I saw happening. And I didn't want to do that to you."

Liz broke down in tears when noting that he should have at least told her first. He admitted that he didn't handle things well. He insisted that he didn't want anyone else, but instead, wanted to be single and work on his career. Liz continued to cry when she noted that he would then "find someone."

"You're going to be the best person of yourself and it's not going to be with me," she told him.

When Ed attempted to make a joke that she could count on the fact that he was "always going to be an a**hole," she continued to get emotional.

"No, you're a better person out here and and I'm losing that," she said. "I helped create that, stuck with you through everything. I hate thinking about you with someone else."

Ed also shed a tear but insisted this was the right decision during an awkward interview with producers with Liz sitting right beside him.

"I wanted to stop lying to myself that I was happy," he said. "This had more to do with me than anybody else. I just felt myself falling out of love with Liz. You know, as hard as it is on Liz, you know, I wanted to take the least painful approach and this definitely wasn't the least painful way."

Liz shot back, "This definitely wasn't the least painful way."

Meanwhile, Ed said that for the time remaining on their lease, he just wanted to help Liz figure out her next moves and be "cordial" to her and her daughter.

"I want you to be happy," he told her. "You're a lot younger than I am. You have your whole life ahead of you. If you ever meet anybody like me, just run."

Liz was clearly not in the mood for jokes, sobbing, "I don't want to meet anybody else."

"I went from about to be getting married to single and completely alone," she told cameras. "I think it's really shi**y to give three years of yourself to someone and have it end like this. He really made me feel that no matter how hard things got out here, we would always work through it. And knowing everything that I gave up, I think the hardest part is just having to start over. I don't have any choice but to walk away."

