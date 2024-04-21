Liz never saw it coming. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Ed shockingly called off his wedding to Liz after a seemingly benign fight the two had over a taco pasta that Ed made. Liz was heartbroken, but it was clear Ed was not changing his mind even after the two moved to Arkansas and bought a house together where Ed has family.

As 90 Day Fiancé viewers know, Ed and Liz's relationship has been full of ups and downs, including him breaking up with her over text multiple times. Ed's mother, daughter and best friend were also not fans of Liz. Still, the two remained committed to one another after their stint on 90 Day: The Last Resort in which they underwent intense couples therapy. So far on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, the two have been living together in Arkansas and working on a career in real estate together. Ed has also gotten close to Liz's young daughter, Riley. But on Sunday's episode, Liz shockingly told cameras that Ed called off their wedding over a disagreement they had over his taco pasta in front of his family. Liz said the recipe was too spicy for Riley to eat, which set off an argument.

"Ed canceled the wedding," she told cameras in a solo interview, fighting back tears. "Ed made dinner -- taco pasta -- but then Riley's dish was just way too spicy for her, and Ed pretty much just told her stop being a baby. I don't appreciate that, and I called him out on it, and he attacked me back, saying, 'Look at you, you're crazy,' and so at this point, we're arguing in front of his family."

"With this blow up, it's not like Ed tried to try to talk me through it or anything like that," she continued. "It's just Ed doesn't like being pulled into a corner or [likes to listen to] how he messes up."

Liz said the next morning she woke up and Ed was gone. She then got a text message from their wedding officiant telling her he was sorry the wedding was called off.

"Ed canceled our wedding without even telling me," she emotionally told cameras.

Liz said she was caught off guard given the fight was nothing compared to their past arguments and the only thing she could think of was that Ed was getting cold feet and never actually wanted to marry her. She called him a "coward" and "a weakling" for avoiding her.

"Although we've been the best we've ever been, we still have our issues," she said. "But I don't think I could have shown this man any more effort, that he means everything to me. I don't know of anyone else who would fight for him the way that I fought and I think that's the special kind of love. And to not even have a conversation with me? I'm really mad. I'm broken. I'm hurt."

Meanwhile, Ed was staying at his sister's house and ignoring Liz's attempts to have a conversation. He told his sister that it hurt his feelings that Liz blew up at him in front of his family. He said that his fights with Liz were escalating to the point that he didn't want to be around it anymore.

"She doesn't respect me," he said. "Liz getting this upset at me at yelling, I was embarrassed. I had built Liz up to be the love of my life to all my family. This is a person I should be able to turn to for love and support and to protect me when I make a mistake. Instead, she embarrassed me in front of my whole family. And so this fight made me realize that we're lying to ourselves. Things will never get better and we'll go back to the same fighting and arguments and I cannot live like that for the rest of my life."

Ed said he got the deposit back for their wedding and that they both needed to move on.

"I know if I continue down this path and marry Liz, I'm going to be miserable for the rest of my life and I don't want to be divorced," he told his sister. "That would be a nightmare. It wouldn't be a good thing for her or me -- especially for me. I need her to know we're not moving forward together."

Ed told cameras he didn't tell Liz he was calling off the wedding before he canceled the venue because she wouldn't believe it was true and wouldn't want to have the conversation. He was adamant that despite their multiple past breakups, this time it was really over. He said he wasn't angry at Liz, but rather, had come to the conclusion that they were not right for each other and at different stages in life. Ed is 28 years older than Liz.

"At the end of the day, I can't marry Liz," he stressed to cameras. "We're not getting married. It's over. I'm done."

And as a special treat, here is Ed's now infamous taco pasta recipe that led to the big breakup:

Ed's 'Breakup' Taco Pasta Recipe:

In a skillet add and brown:

1.5 lbs. hamburger with taco seasoning

1 onion, chopped

1 bell pepper (color of choice)

3 Roma tomatoes

1 clove of garlic, minced

Salt and pepper

Spicy ranch seasoning



Once browned, add:

2 cartons of beef broth

Cheese

Pasta noodles

Let simmer until noodles are ready and enjoy!

